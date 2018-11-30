At least 3 people killed when a truck carrying passengers in cargo bed overturns while fleeing from Border Patrol

news

At least three people are dead and multiple people are injured in a rollover crash that involved a chase with Border Patrol.

A truck was reportedly carrying passengers in the cargo bed when it crashed.

3 people had major injuries and 5 other had minor injuries, Cal Fire San Diego said.

One of the vehicles was reportedly traveling over 100 miles per hour, and it mounted the center divide and right shoulder.

At least three people are dead after a truck carrying passengers in the truckbed crashed and rolled over during a vehicle pursuit with the Border Patrol, near San Diego.

At least 8 people were injured, Cal Fire San Diego said. Victims were being transported with ground ambulances due to inclement weather.

A vehicle traveling over 100 miles per hour that mounted the center divide and right shoulder was reported at around 4:30 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

It was unclear how many people were in the truckbed and what prompted the vehicle chase, according to NBC 7 San Diego.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.