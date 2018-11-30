Pulse.ng logo
At least 3 people killed when a truck carrying passengers in cargo bed overturns while fleeing from Border Patrol

Politics At least 3 people killed when a truck carrying passengers in cargo bed overturns while fleeing from Border Patrol

One of the vehicles was traveling over 100 miles per hour and mounted the center divide.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Screen Shot 2018 11 29 at 6.20.29 PM play

Screen Shot 2018 11 29 at 6.20.29 PM

(Google Maps)

  • At least three people are dead and multiple people are injured in a rollover crash that involved a chase with Border Patrol.
  • A truck was reportedly carrying passengers in the cargo bed when it crashed.
  • 3 people had major injuries and 5 other had minor injuries, Cal Fire San Diego said.
  • One of the vehicles was reportedly traveling over 100 miles per hour, and it mounted the center divide and right shoulder.

At least three people are dead after a truck carrying passengers in the truckbed crashed and rolled over during a vehicle pursuit with the Border Patrol, near San Diego.

At least 8 people were injured, Cal Fire San Diego said. Victims were being transported with ground ambulances due to inclement weather.

A vehicle traveling over 100 miles per hour that mounted the center divide and right shoulder was reported at around 4:30 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

It was unclear how many people were in the truckbed and what prompted the vehicle chase, according to NBC 7 San Diego.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

