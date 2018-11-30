At least 2 dead in what may have been a car chase with Border Patrol

news

At least two people are dead, and multiple people are injured in a rollover crash that may have involved a vehicle pursuit from the Border Patrol, near San Diego.

At least 10 people were injured, Cal Fire San Diego said on Twitter. Victims were being transported with ground ambulances due to inclement weather.

A vehicle traveling over 100 miles per hour that mounted the center divide and right shoulder was reported at around 4:30 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

A California Highway Patrol spokesman added that the Border Patrol may have been involved, according to The San Diego Union-Tribune, which first reported on the incident.

