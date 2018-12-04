Pulse.ng logo
At 95, Bob Dole stands up from wheelchair to salute fellow WWII hero George H.W. Bush

Former US Sen. Bob Dole on Tuesday stood up from his wheelchair to salute the casket of former President George H.W. Bush.

  • Former US Sen. Bob Dole, who's 95 years old, on Tuesday stood up from his wheelchair in the US Capitol Rotunda to salute the casket of former President George H.W. Bush.
  • Like Bush, the former Republican senator is a war hero and served with distinction in World War II.
  • The two men were also political rivals at various points during their long careers.
  • Bush, the 41st president of the US, died at the age of 94 on November 30.

Former US Sen. Bob Dole, who's 95-years-old, on Tuesday stood up from his wheelchair in the US Capitol Rotunda to salute the casket of former President George H.W. Bush.

It was an emotional, powerful moment, particularly given the history the two men share.

Like Bush, the former Republican senator is a war hero and served with distinction in World War II. Dole salutes with his left hand because of injuries he sustained during the war that have impacted his mobility.

Dole also challenged Bush for the Republican nomination for president in 1980 and again in 1988.

Both men lost to former President Ronald Reagan in 1980, but Bush went on to be Reagan's vice president before winning the GOP nomination and ultimately the presidency in 1988.

Read more: The most powerful images from the nation's remembrance of President George HW Bush

Dole ran a final campaign for president in 1996, this time winning the GOP nomination. In the end, however, he lost the election to incumbent Democratic President Bill Clinton.

Bush, the 41st president of the US, died at the age of 94 on November 30 and is being remembered across the nation as a lifelong public servant and dedicated family man.

Read more: George H.W. Bush's simple but profound life advice in 23 words

