'AMERICA'S DARKEST DAY' See newspaper headlines from around the world 24 hours after 9/11

The day after the September 11 attacks, newspapers around the world reacted by capturing sadness, shock, and horror. These are the front pages people woke up to on September 12, 2001.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
  • Tuesday is the anniversary of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.
  • The day after the attacks, newspapers around the world reacted by capturing the sadness, shock, and horror people felt.
  • We compiled front pages from American and international newspapers to show what people woke up to on September 12, 2001.


The September 11 terrorist attacks happened on this day 17 years ago.

For many people, the attacks were the biggest news story of their lifetimes. Just about everyone who experienced it can remember where they were when they heard of the attacks.

People who remember that day also remember the following morning, when newspapers around the world captured the horror, shock, and sadness people felt.

The Newseum, a museum in Washington, DC, that chronicles the history of media, archived more than 100 newspapers from September 12, 2001, the day after the attacks. The front pages of these newspapers, bearing headlines like "ACT OF WAR" and "AMERICA'S DARKEST DAY," underscore the impact the attacks had on the American psyche.

Here is what newspapers looked like the day after September 11, 2001.

The New York Times

The New York Post

The New York Daily News

The Washington Post

USA Today

The Atlanta Constitution

The Los Angeles Times

The Detroit Free Press

The San Francisco Examiner

Chicago Tribune

Newsday

People

Seattle Post-Intelligencer

Canada's The Globe and Mail

London's The Daily Telegraph

London's The Times

Melbourne's Herald Sun

