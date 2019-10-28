This is the third incident involving the Silverstone air in the past month and many Kenyans have been left questioning how safe is it to fly with Silverstone air.

The airline later issued a public statement acknowledging the incident and clarified that everyone was safe and sound.

Several other local and regional airlines have dash 8-300 on their fleet.

On Monday, Kenyans abroad a Silverstone aircraft dash 8-300 had a scare of their lives. A Silverstone aircraft they were traveling in from Lodwar, Turkana heading to Wilson Airport in Nairobi was forced to make an emergency landing after one of its tires fell off during take-off.

Instead of landing at Nairobi, the aircraft made an emergency landing at Moi International Airport, Eldoret.

Silverstone plane makes emergency landing after tire falls off during take off

The Kenya Police, together with aviation authorities have since launched an investigation on the operations of Silverstone Airlines following the incident.

Police, Aviation Authorities to investigate Silverstone Airlines after 3 accidents in a month AFP

This is the third incident involving the airline in the past month and many Kenyans have been left questioning how safe is it to fly with Silverstone Air.

Following the accident, a number of Kenyans took to social media to shame the airline and protest failing safety standards.

Lamu-bound Silverstone aircraft crashes minutes after take-off from Wilson Airport

Early this month, a Fokker 50 aircraft operated by Silverstone Air veered off the runway while departing from Wilson Airport, Nairobi. Nine passengers sustained injuries during the incident. Similarly, a Lamu-bound Silverstone aircraft with 56 passengers and crew on-board crashed to the ground as it attempted to take off from Wilson Airport on the same day.

It's not only Silverstone that operates the aircraft, several other local and regional airlines have dash 8-300 on their fleet.

All you need to know about the Bombardier Dash 8-300

Bombadier-Dash-8-300 .(fly540)

Considering that, here is all you need to know about Dash 8-300, the plane Kenyans have started hating on.

The Bombardier Dash 8 or Q-Series, previously known as the De Havilland Canada Dash 8 or DHC-8, is a twin-engine, medium range, turboprop aircraft.

The Bombardier Dash 8 flight deck. (flickr)

It is a pressurized and comfortable stand-up cabin aircraft and was designed primarily for the high-density commuter network with an emphasis on comfort.

It seats 50 passengers with 5 crew and has a maximum cruising speed of 287 kts (532 km/h). The Dash 8 300 range is 924 nautical miles (1.711 km).

The Max Operating Altitude is 25,000 feet (7.600 m) above mean sea level.

Dash 8-300 cabin. (Avmax)

Dash 8-300 are famed for their reliability, low operating and maintenance costs, it's no wonder they are popular with many small and upcoming airlines in Sub-Saharan Africa.

These aircrafts operate exceptionally well in short airfields and runways especially for smaller airports where the jets cannot often serve.