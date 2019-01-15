Local television showed smoke rising from the Dusit hotel, Nairobi as panicked civilians rushed out amid heavy gunfire.

A loud explosion followed by heavy gunfire was heard at 14 Riverside drive off Chiromo Road, Nairobi.

Local television showed smoke rising from the Dusit hotel, Nairobi as panicked civilians rushed out amid heavy gunfire.

Somali Islamist group Al Shabaab claimed responsibility for the attack, Aljazeera reported.

Here is all you need to know about the hotel under attack.

DusitD2 Nairobi Hotel is a five star luxury hotel situated in Westlands combining modern and contemporary design.

The hotel is located on 14 Riverside, off Riverside Drive in Westlands, 4 Kilometers from Kenyatta International Conference Centre and 12 Kilometers from Nairobi National Park.

Riverside Drive, upscale area west of Nairobi, is home to several embassies and banks, with the Australian high commission located just down the road from the scene of the attack. University of Nairobi Chiromo hostels is also located just meters away from DusitD2 Nairobi Hotel. Students were evacuated as security officials arrived in the scene.

DusitD2 was opened in a grand opening was that themed ‘East meets East’ in 2015. The hotel is frequented by Nairobi’s upper middle class, business executives and diplomats.

The hotel also hosts several business outlets within its vast vicinity.

The hotel boasts of elegantly furnished rooms, a spa, several dining outlets, outdoor pool with sun loungers and a 24-hour fitness centre.

DusitD2 Nairobi Hotel has 101 guestrooms, 6 dining and entertainment venues and 5 conference and banqueting rooms.