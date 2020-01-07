On Monday, Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko forwarded the name of Ann Kananu Mwenda as his preferred choice for deputy governor.

Her appointment immediately triggered a myriad of reactions from Nairobians with many people left questioning and wondering just who is Ann Mwenda.

Business Insider SSA decided to do some digging and find more information about her background.

On Monday, embattled Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko, who is currently out of office and battling graft charges caught friends and foes alike off guard in a surprise appointment of his deputy governor.

Mr. Sonko forwarded the name of Ann Kananu Mwenda to County Assembly speaker Beatrice Elachi as his preferred choice for deputy governor while he is out in the cold.

“I humbly urge the County Assembly to expedite the vetting process of the said nominee, for purposes of appointment, as per the provisions of the County Government Act, Section 8 (1) (a),” said Sonko is his appointment letter.

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko.

Her appointment immediately triggered a myriad of reactions from Nairobians with many people left questioning and wondering just who is Ann Mwenda.

Opinions were also divided on whether the Governor has violated court orders by nominating a deputy yet he is barred from accessing office.

Business Insider SSA decided to do some digging and find more information about her background.

Professional background

Ann Mwenda Kananu

Ms. Mwenda is the current Nairobi County Chief Officer for Disaster Management and Coordination, a position she has held for the last two years.

Prior to that she served as a security supervisor in charge of quality control and training at the Kenya Airports Authority for 13 years.

Before working for Kenya Airports Authority Ms. Mwenda worked as a personal assistant at H. Mogambi & Co Advocates as well as Mokir Enterprises, which was a Safaricom Consultancy firm responsible for handling customer services.

She has also previously served as a switchboard operator at the Kenya College of Communications Technology.

Education background

Ann Mwenda Kananu. (CitizenTV)

During her vetting for the County Chief Officer for Disaster Management in 2018, she disclosed that she holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Criminology and Security Management from Dedan Kimathi University obtained in 2016.

she also added that she has a Diploma in Criminology and Security Management from St. Paul’s University undertaken in 2013.

Between 2011-2012, she also undertook two certificate courses in Human Resource Management and Public Relations at University of Nairobi.

Ms. Mwenda cleared her Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education at Our Lady of Mercy High School in 1999.