Nigerian billionaires Aliko Dangote and Femi Otedola will serve in the Special Advisory Committee of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for the re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, made this known in a statement released on Friday, December 28, 2018.

On the special advisory team includes Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, APC National Leader, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Senator Ahmed Lawan (Senate Leader), Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila (Leader of the House of Representatives), and the party's National Chairman Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.

Dangote and political spending

The only public political spending made by Kano State-born businessman, Alhaji Aliko Dangote was in 1999 during the PDP Presidential Fundraising Dinner held at the Nicon-Noga Hilton Hotel, Abuja, for the election of Chief Olusegun Obasanjo.

According to reports, Dangote made the highest donation of N120 million for the purpose.

President Buhari and his closest rival, Atiku Abubari are above 70 years

In August, President Muhammadu Buhari, 76, announced plans to re-contest 2019 presidential election under the All Progressives Congress, APC

President Muhammadu Buhari will make history as the oldest Nigerian to seek re-election at the age 76. Former President Olusegun Obasanjo who ruled between 1999 to 2007 left office at the age of 70 in 2007.

Buhari's closest rival, Abubakar Atiku, who has ruled twice as Vice President of Nigeria is 72.

The 2019 election will also have the names of young Nigerians on the ballot, vying for the office of the President in Africa's populous nation but with a slim chance at the poll.

African nations are notorious for having old men as heads of state. Some of these include Cote d'Ivoire's Alassane Ouattara, 76, Ghana's Nana Akufo-Addo, 74, Zimbabwean Emmerson Mnangagwa, 76, Uganda's Yoweri Museveni 74. Cameroon's Paul Biya, 85, is the oldest in Africa, after the deposed of Robert Mugabe (who was 93).