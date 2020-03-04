This comes when some key government officials from Ghana were found in the bribery case earlier this year.

The Crown Court of UK disclosed that investigations were conducted across, at least 26 countries, including Ghana in order to unravel the full circumstances surrounding the Airbus scandal that has exposed some government officials in the country.

The Deputy Attorney-General, Godfred Yeboah Dame while briefing the media during the Attorney General Alliance, AGA-Africa Partnership for Justice conference in Accra, said the key government officials in Ghana who negotiated the illicitly procured 3 aircraft for Ghana Army have maintained utter silence about the airbus scandal as if there were no such transactions or the principal do not exist.

He noted that many of the senior government officials involved in the illicit procurement of the aircraft are still around but continue to maintain deafening silence or reprehensible indifference to the explicit findings of the Crown Court in England.

Mr Yeboah Dame added that at least there was a Vice President who transformed into a president during the period in question, there was a Minister of defence, and there was an Attorney-General during that period.

He, hence, said the Attorney’s General Department has sent in its request for the UK court to disclose the names of the Ghanaian officials involved for prosecution.