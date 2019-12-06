This implies that there would be a runoff since both presidential candidates; John Mahama for the NDC and most likely, President Nana Akufo-Addo for the NPP, would amass just 50% or less votes.

Per Article 63/3 of Ghana’s constitution, a candidate running for president should secure more than 50% of valid votes cast.

But with a little over a year to the 2020 general elections, the two parties that have alternated power since the beginning of the Fourth Republic, have said that the report will not worry them.

Speaking on Accra-based Joy FM, the National Communications Officer of the NDC, Sammy Gyamfi described the report as an added advantage for the National Democratic Congress.

He explained that from the survey it means that the 2020 elections would go into a run-off.

“And you know since the start of the Fourth Republic [26 years ago] the incumbent has never won an election in a run-off.”

He is optimistic that the findings of the Centre for Democratic Development (CDD) is good news for the opposition NDC. He added that their own survey has shown that the NDC would emerge victorious.

The Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah also said that the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has nothing to worry about demanding that the full report be released for further study.

He also said the NPP’s polls show that the party will be victorious come December 2020, in one round of voting.

Part of the latest report, for instance, shows that although no party would get the necessary 50% plus one vote, the NPP is closer to doing so with a significant margin between them and the NDC.

Mr. Oppong Nkrumah indicated that the parts of the Afrobarometer report which shows a low level of trust in opposition parties is good news for the administration.

He added that the findings of the Afrobarometer are good for the government.