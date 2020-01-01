Adama Aduku, Nigeria's oldest surviving soldier and World War II veteran, dies at 101

Pa Adama Aduku, Nigeria's oldest surviving soldier is dead.

The Nigerian army announces the death of the ex-soldier on Wednesday on its official Twitter handle, @HQNigerianArmy.

Pa Aduku participated in the World War II as a Nigerian soldier.

According to reports, the war veteran died on Tuesday, December 31st, 2019, at the age of 101.

Pa Aduku's death was announced on the Whatsapp platform of the Director of Information, Defence Headquarters, according to a blog post shared by the Nigerian Army.

Pa Adama Aduku's life

Pa Adama Aduku was born in 1918 in Kogi state. He joined the Nigerian Military in 1942 at the of 24.

He returned to Nigeria in 1946 after the second World War and quit the military a few weeks after. In an interview with The PUNCH, he said he later rejoined Military in 1950 after his wife had 'put to bed'.

By 1957, Aduku retired finally and started a new life as a trader at the Tinubu Square in Lagos Island at the age of 39.

In 2018, he received an award of excellence from the Nigerian army in Lagos, Nigeria.

