Activists projected the phrase, 'Kavanaugh is a sexual predator' onto a courthouse building in Washington

The message, "Kavanaugh is a sexual predator," was projected onto a US Court of Appeals building in Washington.

The women's rights group reportedly responsible for the message on Tuesday night is called UltraViolet. It previously projected the message, "Roe V Wade is more popular than Brett Kavanaugh" onto the front of the Supreme Court building.

At least two different women have accused Kavanaugh of sexual assault and misconduct as he looks to be confirmed to the nation's highest court.

The women's rights group, UltraViolet, projected the words "Kavanaugh is a sexual predator" onto a courthouse building in Washington, DC.

The incident happened Tuesday night, amid preparations for a Senate Judiciary hearing Thursday, where Kavanaugh is expected to formally answer to allegations from Christine Blasey Ford, who said Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her when they were teenagers in the 1980s.

A second woman, Deborah Ramirez, accused Kavanaugh of exposing himself to her when they were in college, but it's not yet clear whether she will also testify to lawmakers.

Kavanaugh denies all of the allegations.

The group cycled through a number of messages Tuesday night, according to the The Hill — at points displaying messages like "He lied every time he testified," and "Kavanaugh must withdraw."

UltraViolet previously projected the message, "Roe v. Wade is more popular than Brett Kavanaugh" onto the front of the Supreme Court building September 4; a nod to the landmark 1973 Supreme Court decision legalizing abortion nationwide, which some say is in jeopardy if Kavanaugh were gets confirmed.