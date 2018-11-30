A hotly contested Congressional race in North Carolina remains in limbo amid an investigation over possible election fraud

news

North Carolina officials are delaying certification of the results of the race for North Carolina's 9th congressional district while they investigate possible election fraud.

In the November 6 election, Republican Mark Harris defeated Democrat Dan McCready by a margin of 905 votes after beating incumbent Rep. Rob Pittenger in the primary.

State election officials are investigating potential absentee ballot fraud as a possible cause for irregularities in the results from two countries in the district.

The 2018 midterm elections were held almost a month ago, but the results of a closely-contested North Carolina Congressional race are in doubt as the state elections board delays certification of the results while it reviews allegations of ballot tampering and election fraud.

In the Nov. 6 election, Republican Mark Harris defeated Democrat Dan McCready by just 950 votes in the race for North Carolina's 9th Congressional district, after beating incumbent Congressman Rob Pittenger in the May primary.

But earlier this week, the North Carolina State Board of Elections and Ethics Reform voted unanimously to delay certification of the results due to the number of mail-in ballot irregularities reported in Bladen and Robeson Counties, including unusually high rates of absentee ballots being requested by voters but not returned.

"We encourage all allegations of voter fraud to be investigated and prosecuted, and perpetrators should go to prison," the North Carolina GOP said in a Thursday statement. "However, Democrats are throwing everything, including the kitchen sink, at the wall to try and steal an election."

The investigation and move to delay the certification was not, however, spearheaded by Democrats. The Board of Elections is made up of four Democrats, four Republicans, and one unaffiliated member.