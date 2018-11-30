Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Politics >

A hotly contested Congressional race in North Carolina remains in limbo amid an investigation over possible election fraud

Politics A hotly contested Congressional race in North Carolina remains in limbo amid an investigation over possible election fraud

North Carolina's 9th congressional district is in limbo after officials delay certification of election results amid fraud investigation.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Dan McReady (L) faced Mark Harris (R) in the open race in North Carolina's 9th congressional district` play

Dan McReady (L) faced Mark Harris (R) in the open race in North Carolina's 9th congressional district`

(Screenshot via YouTube/Screenshot via YouTube)

  • North Carolina officials are delaying certification of the results of the race for North Carolina's 9th congressional district while they investigate possible election fraud.
  • In the November 6 election, Republican Mark Harris defeated Democrat Dan McCready by a margin of 905 votes after beating incumbent Rep. Rob Pittenger in the primary.
  • State election officials are investigating potential absentee ballot fraud as a possible cause for irregularities in the results from two countries in the district.

The 2018 midterm elections were held almost a month ago, but the results of a closely-contested North Carolina Congressional race are in doubt as the state elections board delays certification of the results while it reviews allegations of ballot tampering and election fraud.

In the Nov. 6 election, Republican Mark Harris defeated Democrat Dan McCready by just 950 votes in the race for North Carolina's 9th Congressional district, after beating incumbent Congressman Rob Pittenger in the May primary.

But earlier this week, the North Carolina State Board of Elections and Ethics Reform voted unanimously to delay certification of the results due to the number of mail-in ballot irregularities reported in Bladen and Robeson Counties, including unusually high rates of absentee ballots being requested by voters but not returned.

"We encourage all allegations of voter fraud to be investigated and prosecuted, and perpetrators should go to prison," the North Carolina GOP said in a Thursday statement. "However, Democrats are throwing everything, including the kitchen sink, at the wall to try and steal an election."

The investigation and move to delay the certification was not, however, spearheaded by Democrats. The Board of Elections is made up of four Democrats, four Republicans, and one unaffiliated member.

Top 3

1 Politics These are the 21 most corrupt countries in Africabullet
2 Politics At least 3 people killed when a truck carrying passengers in...bullet
3 Politics Michael Cohen's latest plea deal reveals more about the...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

Brian Hook, U.S. Special Representative for Iran, speaks about potential threats posed by the Iranian regime to the international community, during a news conference at a military base in Washington, U.S., November 29, 2018.
Politics The Pentagon showed off these weapons that Iran has given to the Taliban and Houthis, saying it wasn't a political stunt
ST LOUIS, MO - NOVEMBER 05: Senator Claire McCaskill (D-MO) speaks with supporters at The Royale bar on November 5, 2018 in St. Louis, Missouri. McCaskill is in a tight race for votes with her Republican challenger Josh Hawley for tomorrow's midterm election. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
Politics Claire McCaskill says she fears Democrats won’t ever win back senate majority, and slams her own party for not embracing moderates
An FIM-92 Stinger missile is fired from an Army Avenger vehicle at the Eglin Air Force Base range, April 20, 2017.
Politics The US Army is gearing up for a potential fight with Russia, and it just put a crucial defensive weapon back in Europe permanently
The USNS Comfort shown underway on its deployment to Central and South America. The ship is expected to see nearly one thousand patients per day, providing much-needed care in the region.
Politics 10 photos show what it's like aboard a US Navy floating hospital that is providing medical care to thousands of South Americans
X
Advertisement