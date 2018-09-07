A guy standing behind Trump at a campaign rally in Montana stole the show for several minutes before he was moved off camera

news

An audience member had some colorful reactions to President Donald Trump's speech at a campaign rally in Billings, Montana on Thursday.

The unidentified man made several facial expressions as the president delivered his remarks.

A woman later approached the man mid-speech and briefly spoke to him before taking his spot in the crowd.

Trump's campaign rallies are often characterized by raucous interactions between supporters, Trump himself, and sometimes protesters.

After conducting 520 campaign rallies, Trump's staffers appear to have developed a surgical approach to addressing the riff-raff. During a rally in Evansville, Indiana, last week, one of Trump's volunteer staffers blocked a news photographer's camera lens as he tried to take a photo of a protester.