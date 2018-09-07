A controversial Brazilian presidential candidate was nearly stabbed to death at a campaign rally

news

Far-right Brazilian politician Jair Bolsonaro was stabbed in the stomach during a campaign rally.

Footage from the event shows the candidate sitting on a supporters' shoulders and waving to the crowd when a man suddenly plunges a knife into his abdomen.

His son tweeted that the candidate arrived at the hospital "almost dead" but his condition had stabilized.

Bolsonaro is known for his controversial and outspoken views, and garnered comparisons to President Donald Trump.

Brazil's campaign season has already been wrought with controversy as the country gears up for the October 7 elections.

Far-right Brazilian politician Jair Bolsonaro was stabbed in the stomach during a campaign rally on Thursday as the nation gears up for what will likely be a divisive election.

Footage from the event shows the candidate sitting on a supporters' shoulders and waving to the crowd when a man suddenly plunges a knife into his abdomen. Bolsonaro was visibly in pain and was whisked away by his supporters into a car.

The suspected stabber was swiftly jumped and beaten by the crowd of supporters attending the rally. 40-year-old Adelio Bispo de Oliveira has been identified by police as a suspect. His motive remains unclear.

Bolsonaro's son confirmed the attack on Twitter and initially said the wounds were "superficial," though he later wrote that his father's condition is "more serious than expected."

He added that the knife perforated Bolsonaro's organs, and that he had arrived at the hospital "almost dead." Bolsonaro underwent surgery and his condition appears to have stabilized.

The 63-year-old is known for his nationalistic policies and controversial views against homosexuality, refugees, and minorities. He is widely considered to be the front-runner for the upcoming October elections, and his outspoken political approach and larger-than-life persona has garnered comparisons to President Donald Trump.

Bolsonaro has faced backlash for his statements in the past.

In 2015, he told Brazilian newspaper Zero Hora that men and women should not receive the same salaries as men because women get pregnant. He was also ordered to pay fellow congresswoman Maria do Rosario $2,500 for saying that she was "not worth raping" because "she is very ugly."

Brazil's presidential election has already been wrought with controversy. Two candidates on opposite sides of the political spectrum have been charged with corruption, and former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva had began a strong reelection campaign despite being sentenced to 12 years in prison for money laundering and corruption. The Supreme Court barred his candidacy last week, though he has vowed to appeal the decision.