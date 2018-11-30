7 heartbreaking images show why US lawmakers want to stop supporting the brutal Saudi-led war in Yemen that's seen indiscriminate attacks and left millions on the brink of famine

news

The Senate on Wednesday advanced a resolution to end US support for the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen.

The resolution, which calls on the president to remove most US troops in Yemen, passed 63 to 37. The resolution failed to pass earlier this year.

Democrats unanimously voted in favor of the resolution, and even prominent Republicans, including Sens. Bob Corker, Lindsey Graham and Rand Paul, also voted in favor of the measure.

In 2015, Saudi Arabia formed a coalition to defeat the Iranian-backed Houthis fighting the Yemeni government.

The US has supported the coalition with limited intelligence sharing, training with the professed aim of making aistrikes more precise, limiting civilian casualties and mid-air refuels for coalition jets.

Amid the political backlash against the kindgom over the killing of a journalist by Saudi operatives, the Pentagon announced in November that it would stop refueling coalition jets.

The coalition has conducted airstrikes that have indiscriminately killed and wounded thousands of civilians, and implemented a host of economic measures, such as periodic blockades and import restrictions, that have caused severe food insecurity and disease.

In fact, the war in Yemen has been described as the worst humanitarian crisis in the world. But it took the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi for US action against the Saudi-led coalition to grow stronger.

Here are 5 brutal facts to know about the Saudi-led coalition's war in Yemen.

1. Approximately 84,701 children have died from severe acute malnutrition between April 2015 and October 2018. Children in such a state are in terrible pain, but often don't have the energy to cry.

Source: Save the Children, CNN

2. 17.8 million people are food insecure, and approximately 8.4 million civilians are on the brink of famine.

Source: World Food Programme, The New York Times

3. There have been 1,115,378 suspected cases of cholera between April 2017 and July 2018, with 10,000 new cases reported every week since June.

Source: World Health Organization, Reuters

4. Indiscriminate airstrikes, which could amount to war crimes, have killed and wounded thousands of civilians.

In fact, the number of dead and wounded civilians from coalition airstrikes vary widely according to different organizations.

Since March 2015, airstrikes have killed 6,660 civilians and wounded more than 10,000, according to the UN.

Similar figures have been reported by other organizations, but these rough figures haven't been updated for years due to the nearly impossible task of recording death tolls in such a conflict zone.

The Washington Post reported in August that one independent estimate put the death toll from airstrikes and combat at 50,000.

Source: United Nations

Such examples of indiscriminate airstrikes are the Saudi-led coalition airstrike in August that hit a school bus, killing 43 and wounding 63, most of whom were children.

The bomb used in the Saudi-led coalition airstrike on August 9 was reportedly a 500-pound (227 kilogram) laser-guided MK 82 bomb made by Lockheed Martin, a top US defense contractor.

A few weeks later, another Saudi-led coalition airstrike reportedly hit another bus, killing more than 20 children.

Or another Saudi-led coalition airstrike in April that hit a wedding in Hajjah, reportedly killing 20 civilians and wounding 30 more. The strike also killed the bride, and wounded the groom.

Most recently, a Saudi airstrike in late October hit a vegetable factory and killed 21 civilians in the port city of Hodeidah, where the coalition invaded in June.

Another Saudi airstrike on Oct. 13th hit two buses of civilians at a Houthi checkpoint near Hodeidah, killing 17 and injuring about 20 more.

The list goes on and on.

5. The United Arab Emirates, which is also a major player in the coalition, has been accused of arbitrarily detaining, disappearing and torturing people, even children, thought to be political opponents or security threats.

In June 2017, the Associated Press documented at least 18 secret prisons across southern Yemen in which the UAE and its Yemeni allies routinely tortured detainees.

Former detainees told the AP that they were beaten, forced into shipping containers covered in feces for weeks, sexually assaulted, and tied to a spit called a "grill" in which they were spun around in a circle.

The UAE has denied the allegations. The US also admitted to interrogating detainees, but denied any knowledge of torture and abuse.

The Houthis, on the other hand, have also been accused of several human rights abuses, including indiscriminate missile attacks, using child soldiers and more.

Source: Human Rights Watch, Associated Press