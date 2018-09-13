Pulse.ng logo
6 people killed, including gunman, in Bakersfield, California, shooting spree

Five people and a gunman are dead after the suspect went on a shooting spree in Bakersfield, California.

Screen Shot 2018 09 12 at 8.50.42 PM play

Screen Shot 2018 09 12 at 8.50.42 PM

(Google Maps)

Five people and a gunman were killed after in a shooting spree in Bakersfield, California on Wednesday.

Police say a man killed his wife and a man at a trucking company, and then killed another man nearby, Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood said.

The suspected gunman carjacked a vehicle with a woman and a child, both of whom managed to escape. Police said he later killed two people at a local residence before killing himself after an armed sheriff's deputy confronted him.

Law-enforcement officials were reportedly interviewing around 30 witnesses following the shootings that spanned five different crime scenes.

Youngblood said the shootings "happened rather quickly." It was not immediately clear if the gunman knew all of his victims, but Youngblood suggested the shootings may have been related.

"Certainly there's a connection," Youngblood said. "You don't randomly go to certain residence."

