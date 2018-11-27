Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Politics >

5 photos of the Admiral Makarov, the frigate Russia deployed to the Mediterranean with cruise missiles ready to hit Syria

Politics 5 photos of the Admiral Makarov, the frigate Russia deployed to the Mediterranean with cruise missiles ready to hit Syria

Russia deployed a new frigate armed with long-range Kalibr cruise missiles to the Mediterranean Sea. Here's what this warship can be armed with.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
The Russian guided-missile frigate Admiral Makarov arrives at the Bay of Sevastopol to join Russia's Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol, Crimea October 5, 2018. play

The Russian guided-missile frigate Admiral Makarov arrives at the Bay of Sevastopol to join Russia's Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol, Crimea October 5, 2018.

(Russian Defense Ministry)

Russia deployed a new frigate armed with long-range Kalibr cruise missiles to the Mediterranean Sea, Reuters reported in early November, citing the Russian Defense Ministry.

“The Black Sea Navy Fleet’s frigate Admiral Makarov left (Navy base) Sevastopol and laid a course for the Black Sea straits. The vessel will be acting in the standing naval force of the Russian fleet in the Mediterranean,” the defense ministry said in a statement, Reuters reported.

Russia has previously fired cruise missiles from vessels in the Mediterranean at Syrian rebels in support of Bashar Assad's regime.

In August, Russia deployed its largest naval group to the Mediterranean Sea since 2015, including three other frigates, a missile corvette, a landing ship, two submarines, and more, Reuters reported, citing Russian media.

Here's what the Makarov can be armed with.

Commissioned in December 2017, the Admiral Makarov is an Admiral Grigorovich-class frigate, which are about 100 feet longer than an American football field and have stealthy hulls and superstructures that reduce radar, acoustic and infrared signatures.

The Makarov joins the Black Sea Fleet in the Sevastopol Bay in December 2017. play

The Makarov joins the Black Sea Fleet in the Sevastopol Bay in December 2017.

(Russian Defense Ministry)

Source: naval-technology.com



Admiral Grigorovich-class frigates are heavily armed with a variety of missiles, torpedoes, guns, and rockets.

The Makarov in the Bay of Sevastopol joining Russia's Black Sea Fleet on October 5, 2018. play

The Makarov in the Bay of Sevastopol joining Russia's Black Sea Fleet on October 5, 2018.

(Russian Defense Ministry)

Source: naval-technology.com



It has an eight-cell missile launcher that can fire long-range Kalibr-NK, or Club-N, cruise missiles. The ship is also equipped with a Shtil-1 medium-range air defense missile system, an Igla man-portable surface-to-air missile system and a Kashtan air defense close-in weapon system.

play

(Russian Defense Ministry)

Source: naval-technology.com



It's also armed with an A190E 100mm gun, seen at the front of the bow, an RBU-6000 anti-submarine rocket launcher and two DTA-53-11356 torpedo tubes.

The Makarov in the Baltic Sea during trials in November 2017. play

The Makarov in the Baltic Sea during trials in November 2017.

(Russian Defense Ministry)

Source: naval-technology.com



Here's a shot looking onto the bow. You can see the A190E 100mm gun at the front of the bow, the eight-cell missile launcher in the middle and the circular RBU-6000 rocket launcher in back.

A view of the Makarov's bow and weapon systems. play

A view of the Makarov's bow and weapon systems.

(Russian Defense Ministry)

Source: naval-technology.com



Top 3

1 African Union An internal memo has unearthed unabated sex abuse at the...bullet
2 Politics Argentina releases first images of the submarine San Juan —...bullet
3 Politics A dog Kim Jong Un gave to South Korea as a peace gift has...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 06: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and members of his staff head to the floor of the Senate for the confirmation vote for Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh U.S. Capitol October 06, 2018 in Washington, DC. After days of testimony, weeks of protest and an additional five days of FBI investigation into accusations of sexual assault, Kavanaugh was confirmed by the Senate, 50-48. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Politics Republicans scramble to pass Trump-supported legislation in lame duck session of Congress
Special counsel Robert Mueller.
Politics Mueller reportedly has potentially damning emails between Roger Stone and Jerome Corsi that throw a wrench in their claims about WikiLeaks
Border patrol used tear gas at the border on dozens of occasions under the Obama administration.
Politics Border Patrol also used tear gas and pepper spray at US-Mexico border during Obama administration
A US Coast Guardsman in an interceptor boat launched from the Coast Guard cutter Steadfast pursues a suspected smuggling vessel as the suspected smugglers throw bales overboard during a high-speed chase in international waters in the Eastern Pacific Ocean, July 11, 2018.
Politics Coast Guard crews are capturing record amounts of cocaine — here's how they chase down high-seas smugglers
X
Advertisement