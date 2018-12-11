Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Politics >

5 missing US Marines declared dead after plane crash off the coast of Japan

Politics 5 missing US Marines declared dead after plane crash off the coast of Japan

"Every possible effort was made to recover our crew," a Marine Corps commander said.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Screen Shot 2018 12 10 at 8.39.10 PM play

Screen Shot 2018 12 10 at 8.39.10 PM
  • The US Marine Corps called off its search for five missing Marines on Monday, after a F/A-18 Hornet fighter and C-130 Hercules cargo plane collided during a refueling exercise near Japan.
  • The service members' next-of-kin have been notified.
  • The Marine Corps pointed to the missing KC-130's flight data and cockpit voice recorders, and said it was "premature to speculate about wreckage recovery."

The US Marine Corps called off its search for five missing Marines on Monday, after a F/A-18 Hornet fighter and C-130 Hercules cargo plane collided during a refueling exercise 200 miles off the coast of Japan on Thursday.

"I have made the determination to end the search and rescue operations for the crew of our KC-130J aircraft, which was involved in a mishap off the southern coast of Japan and to declare that these Marine warriors are deceased," 3rd Marine Expeditionary Force commander Lt. Gen. Eric Smith said in a statement.

"Every possible effort was made to recover our crew and I hope the families of these selfless Americans will find comfort in the incredible efforts made by US, Japanese, and Australian forces during the search," Smith said.

The service members' next-of-kin have been notified.

"Our most valued asset is the individual Marine," Smith added. "We remain faithful to our Marines and their families as we support them through this difficult time."

The incident is still under investigation. The Marine Corps pointed to the missing KC-130's flight data and cockpit voice recorders, and said it was "premature to speculate about wreckage recovery."

The accident, which involved seven crew-members, occurred around 2 a.m. local time on December 6. One of the seven missing was rescued alive in "fair condition," and another Marine, 28-year-old pilot Capt. Jahmar Resilard, was found dead around 60 miles from Shikoku island.

President Donald Trump tweeted his condolences after the collision and thanked Japan, who assisted in the search-and-rescue efforts

"My thoughts and prayers are with the @USMC (U.S. Marine Corps) crew members who were involved in a mid-air collision off the coast of Japan," Trump tweeted Thursday. "Thank you to @USForcesJapan for their immediate response and rescue efforts. Whatever you need, we are here for you."

Top 3

1 Politics Here's what you missed this weekend: Trump says Kelly's out,...bullet
2 Politics 'We can do better': The Navy's newest fleet commander says US...bullet
3 Politics These are the 21 most corrupt countries in Africabullet

Go to Pulse.ng

Maria Butina.
Politics Alleged Russian agent Maria Butina reportedly pleads guilty to one charge of conspiring to act as a foreign agent
John Kelly
Politics John Kelly reportedly took notes on Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump and left them on his desk in full view
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman and senior Trump adviser Jared Kushner.
Politics Jared Kushner reportedly gave the Saudi crown prince advice on how to 'weather the storm' after Jamal Khashoggi's killing
ice detention center
Politics ICE is arresting parents and potential caretakers trying to get their undocumented kids out of government custody
X
Advertisement