At a time when the switch from the CFA franc to the ECO poses a major political and economic challenge, for ECOWAS in particular and Africa more broadly, and on the eve of the AfCFTA’s implementation, political leaders will focus discussion on ensuring Africa’s successful economic integration, covering issues such as the list of sectors to be protected, anti-dumping protections, the definition and application of rules of origin, the updating of legal frameworks, the timetable for implementation and the single currency regime.

The participation of top-level representatives from Côte d’Ivoire, Rwanda, Senegal, Niger and Mozambique, as well as the vice president of the continent’s leading economic powerhouse, reaffirms the AFRICA CEO FORUM’s role as a platform for public-private dialogue contributing concrete solutions to major development challenges in an era in which Africa must decisively return to steady, inclusive growth.

About the AFRICA CEO FORUM

Founded in 2012, the AFRICA CEO FORUM is an annual gathering of decision-makers from the largest African companies, as well as international investors, multinational executives, heads of state, ministers, and representatives of the main financial institutions operating on the continent. As a platform for high-level business meetings and a place to share experiences and identify trends that affect the business world, the AFRICA CEO FORUM is committed to offering concrete and innovative solutions to help the continent and its companies move forward. Through its “Women in Business” and “Family Business” initiatives, it also aims to increase the representation of women in decision-making positions on the continent and to support the transformation of African family businesses. Organised by Jeune Afrique Media Group, the AFRICA CEO FORUM also hosts the Women in Business Annual Leadership Meeting dedicated to women leaders, and in 2019 launched the Africa CEO Network, the most powerful and influential network of business leaders in Africa.

