Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Politics >

3 killed after pickup truck carrying 11 passengers rolls over in suspected 'smuggling event' in California

Politics 3 killed after pickup truck carrying 11 passengers rolls over in suspected 'smuggling event' in California

The incident is under investigation and it has not yet been determined if Border Patrol agents knew there were passengers in the truck's cargo bed.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Screen Shot 2018 11 29 at 8.19.05 PM play

Screen Shot 2018 11 29 at 8.19.05 PM

(Cal Fire)

  • Three people were killed when a pickup truck suspected of smuggling 11 people across the US-Mexico border lost control and rolled over near San Diego.
  • The truck reached up to 100 mph in the rain on Interstate 8.
  • Border Patrol agents who pursued the vehicle deployed a Controlled Tire Deflation Device (CTDD) to flatten the truck's tires.
  • The driver, a US citizen identified as 21-year-old Luis Alberto Virgen, was arrested and jailed.
  • The incident is under investigation. It is not yet known if agents saw passengers inside the truck's cargo bed, a Border Patrol press officer told INSIDER.

Three people were killed when a pickup truck suspected of smuggling 11 people across the US-Mexico border lost control and rolled over, after Border Patrol agents deployed a "tire deflation device" on Thursday night.

At around 4:10 p.m., Border Patrol agents discovered multiple tire tracks near the border that continued northbound into the US — a "typical sign" of smuggling activity, according to the Border Patrol. A piece of a vehicle was also discovered in the area.

Ten minutes later, agents discovered a Chevy Silverado that was missing an identical part of the vehicle they found, the Border Patrol and the San Diego Union-Tribune reported. Agents signaled for the truck to stop, but the driver fled, prompting a 100 mile-per-hour chase in the rain on Interstate 8.

Agents eventually used a Controlled Tire Deflation Device (CTDD) to flatten the truck's tires, causing the truck to lose control one minute later. As it drove to the side of the highway, it crashed and rolled over, according to the Border Patrol.

Three of the 11 passengers were ejected and pronounced dead at the scene. Seven of the passengers were hospitalized.

The driver, a US citizen identified as 21-year-old Luis Alberto Virgen, was arrested and jailed.

The incident is being investigated. It is not yet known whether agents saw passengers inside the truck's cargo bed, a Border Patrol press officer told INSIDER.

The Border Patrol's policy allows certified agents to use the CTDD only "when the immediate or potential danger ... is less than the immediate or potential danger to the public" should the suspect vehicle continues driving.

"The CTDD shall be deployed in a manner that minimizes risk of injury to persons or damage to property," a 2014 Border Patrol guideline said.

Top 3

1 Politics These are the 21 most corrupt countries in Africabullet
2 Politics At least 3 people killed when a truck carrying passengers in...bullet
3 Politics Michael Cohen's latest plea deal reveals more about the...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

donald trump justin trudeau
Politics The US, Canada, and Mexico's newly signed trade pact looks a lot like NAFTA. Here are the key differences between them.
Felix Sater's name continues to pop up in relation to the investigation into Russian election interference.
Politics Meet Felix Sater, the Russian-born, bar-fighting felon with ties to the mob at the center of Mueller's Russia investigation
Sam Gyimah
Politics Exclusive: Sam Gyimah set to back a People's Vote after quitting Theresa May's government over Brexit
Brian Hook, U.S. Special Representative for Iran, speaks about potential threats posed by the Iranian regime to the international community, during a news conference at a military base in Washington, U.S., November 29, 2018.
Politics The Pentagon showed off these weapons that Iran has given to the Taliban and Houthis, saying it wasn't a political stunt
X
Advertisement