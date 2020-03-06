At least 24 Ugandans including Yoweri’s fiercest critic Kyadondo East MP Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine, have officially declared their intention to run for president in the 2021 Ugandan election.

As the D day draws nearer, more people could express interest to give incumbent Museveni a run for his money as some political parties are yet to convene their national delegates conferences to elect their presidential flag bearers.

On the flip side, the high number of candidates may work in Museveni’s favour as votes will be scattered across different players and seal Museveni’s victory.

Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni quest to stay in power for more than 34 years he has already clocked may not be a walk in the park.

Another notable figure is former security minister, Lt Gen Henry Tumukunde.

Ugandan politician Robert Kyagulanyi, better known as pop star Bobi Wine, spoke to a crowd in Nairobi in October during a five day visit to Kenya AFP

In March 2019, NRM lawmakers endorsed President Museveni to continue leading the party and the state.

A month later, Uganda’s Supreme Court upheld a decision to remove an age cap of 75 for presidential contenders, paving the way for Mr Museveni to run again in 2021 at the age of 76.

Here are the 24 aspirants eyeing Uganda’s Presidency.