15 books that have been written about the Trump White House

Stunning revelations from "Fear: Trump in the White House" have been emerging for days before journalist Bob Woodward's book was released Tuesday.

It's the latest in a string of books and memoirs to come out about Trump and life inside the White House as journalists, pundits, and political operatives remain transfixed on the effects his presidency is having on American life.

Here are all of the books that have been written about the Trump White House so far.

"Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House" by Michael Wolff

Published in January, Wolff's "Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House" reached the top spot on the New York Times Bestseller list. Wolff's book is described as a behind-the-scenes look at the first year of the Trump administration.

One of the more explosive anecdotes in Wolff's book was former adviser Steve Bannon saying the 2016 meeting at Trump Tower involving Donald Trump Jr., Jared Kushner, and the Russians was "treasonous" and "unpatriotic."

But many of the claims in Wolff's book were widely discredited. Wolff himself has even wavered on if everything in the book is true, at one point saying he wasn't sure if it was entirely factual.

Source: Business Insider

"Media Madness: Donald Trump, the Press, and the War over the Truth" by Howard Kurtz

Also released this past January, Kurtz's book focuses on the relationship between Trump and the media that covers the president. Kurtz hosts "Media Buzz" on Fox News.

Some of the stories included in Kurtz's book include Bannon telling Trump that he could be impeached, the deterioration of Trump's relationship with the "Morning Joe" television show hosts, and how counselor Kellyanne Conway felt betrayed by her friends in the press.

Source: Amazon

"Trumpocracy: The Corruption of the American Republic" by David Frum

Published in January, Frum writes about how Trump has damaged the American democracy and hurt America's future in "Trumpocracy: The Corruption of the American Republic."

A former White House speechwriter for President George W. Bush and currently a columnist for The Atlantic, Frum argues that Trump and his administration are permanently hurting the American democracy.

Source: Amazon

"It's Even Worse Than You Think: What the Trump Administration Is Doing to America" by David Cay Johnston

Published in January, Johnston's "It's Even Worse Than You Think: What the Trump Administration Is Doing to America" was a New York Times Bestseller.

Johnston writes that Trump is undermining various aspects of the federal government and that it is having a compromising impact on the American people.

The book specifically focuses on Trump's desire to build a wall along the US-Mexican border, the implementation of tariffs, and Trump's efforts to drain the swamp.

Source: Amazon

"The Faith of Donald J. Trump: A Spiritual Biography" by David Brody and Scott Lamb

Published in February, Brody's book "The Faith of Donald J. Trump: A Spiritual Biography" focuses on the president's religious beliefs.

Brody, who serves as the Christian Broadcasting Network's chief political correspondent, writes about Trump being raised as a Presbyterian, his connection to Evangelicals, and his advisers' similar views on Christianity.

Source: Amazon

"Killing the Deep State: The Fight to Save President Trump" by Jerome Corsi

"Killing the Deep State: The Fight to Save President Trump" was published in March. Corsi is a far-right political commentator and conspiracy theorist.

After defeating 16 Republican candidates in the primary and Hillary Clinton in the general election, Corsi writes that the so-called deep state is now the biggest obstacle to Trump's presidency.

He claims the mainstream media, bureaucratic holdovers from the Obama administration, and Democratic candidates are conspiring to destroy Trump's presidency and prevent him from serving his full term in office.

The special counsel Robert Mueller subpoenaed Corsi to testify in the Russia probe.

Sources: Amazon, Business Insider

"The Trump White House: Changing the Rules of the Game" by Ronald Kessler

Published in April, New York Times bestselling author Ronald Kessler provides readers with an "unbiased" and "unvarnished" view on Trump and the White House.

Kessler's book, which includes interviews with Trump and White House staff, claims that Kushner and Ivanka Trump have been responsible for the president's worst decisions, that first lady Melania Trump has a significant impact on policy decisions, and that Conway is the biggest leaker in the White House.

Source: Amazon

"The Capitalist Comeback: The Trump Boom and the Left's Plot to Stop It" by Andrew Puzder

Puzder's book "The Capitalist Comeback: The Trump Boom and the Left's Plot to Stop It" was also released in April.

He once served as the CEO of Carl's Jr. and Hardee's, and had to withdraw as Trump's first secretary of labor nominee. He writes that Trump is embracing capitalism by bringing back pro-business policies and economic growth to the US.

Puzder claims that Trump's business background is saving the American economy in the White House.

Source: Amazon

"Born Trump: Inside America’s First Family" by Emily Jane Fox

Fox's book, which was released in June, also landed on The New York Times Bestseller list.

In "Born Trump: Inside America’s First Family", the Vanity Fair reporter Fox does a deep dive on Trump's adult children and son-in-law.

Fox writes about the lives of Trump's children, what roles they have played in the campaign and administration, and the relationship dynamics with each other and their father. Fox also talks about what their childhoods were like growing up as Trump's kids.

Source: Amazon

"The Briefing: Politics, The Press, and The President" by Sean Spicer

Released in July, the former White House press secretary takes readers inside his time working for Trump in "The Briefing: Politics, The Press, and The President."

In the memoir, Spicer describes Trump as a "unicorn riding a unicorn across a rainbow."

He also talks about what life as Trump's press secretary was like at the podium during daily press briefings and behind closed doors, as well as writes about the impact that the job had on his family life and faith.

Source: Business Insider, Amazon

"Liars, Leakers, and Liberals: The Case Against the Anti-Trump Conspiracy" by Judge Jeanine Pirro

Pirro's book, "Liars, Leakers, and Liberals: The Case Against the Anti-Trump Conspiracy", reached the top spot on The New York Times Bestseller List.

Also released in July, the Fox News host's book takes aim at the alleged "deep state" she claims is trying to take down Trump, advertising that she reveals what is actually going on in the White House.

Pirro focuses on fake news, corruption in the law enforcement community, and national security leaks.

Source: Amazon

"The Russia Hoax: The Illicit Scheme to Clear Hillary Clinton and Frame Donald Trump" by Gregg Jarrett

Published in July, Jarrett's book also reached the No. 1 spot on The New York Times Bestseller List.

In "The Russia Hoax: The Illicit Scheme to Clear Hillary Clinton and Frame Donald Trump", the Fox News legal analyst claims that the FBI and Justice Department tried to get Clinton elected and defeat Trump in 2016.

Jarrett then writes that the same people are behind the investigation into Trump for alleged collusion with Russia in order to undo the election results and remove him from office.

Source: Amazon

"Unhinged: An Insider's Account of the Trump White House" by Omarosa Manigault Newman

Released in August, Manigault Newman's "Unhinged: An Insider's Account of the Trump White House" gives readers a behind-the-scenes look at what her experience and life was like as a senior adviser to Trump in the White House.

The book reveals that Manigault Newman secretly recorded conversations with Trump and other staffers during her time in the White House.

One of the biggest claims that Manigault Newman makes in the tell-all memoir is that tapes exist of Trump using the N-word on the set of "The Apprentice". The White House denied that claim and painted the book as fiction.

Source: Business Insider, Unhinged

"Under Fire: Reporting from the Front Lines of the Trump White House" by April Ryan

Released in September, Ryan writes about covering the Trump White House in "Under Fire: Reporting from the Front Lines of the Trump White House."

Ryan, who covers the White House for American Urban Radio Networks and as a CNN analyst, takes readers inside the White House from a reporter's perspective.

She talks about what the job of a White House reporter is like having to cover the Trump administration on a daily basis.

Source: Amazon

"Fear: Trump in the White House" by Bob Woodward

Released on September 11, Woodward's "Fear: Trump in the White House" generated buzz for weeks before it was released.

Woodward, who earned his name and journalistic reputation covering the Watergate scandal alongside Carl Bernstein, has written books on every president going back to the Nixon White House.

"Fear" is full of damning allegations about the Trump administration, portraying the Trump White House as chaotic and disloyal to the president.

Trump has called the book a "work of fiction," but it has reportedly sparked a "witch hunt" within his administration for people who may have spoken with Woodward.

Source: Business Insider, Amazon