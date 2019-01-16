On Wednesday morning, a somber President Uhuru Kenyatta addressed the nation and announced the terror attack was over.

14 Kenyans were killed and 700 others rescued in Kenya's yesterday terror attack.

President Kenyatta vowed to bring all the perpetrators of the terror attack to justice.

14 Kenyans were killed and 700 others rescued in Kenya's yesterday terror attack.

On Wednesday morning, a somber President Uhuru Kenyatta addressed the nation and announced the terror attack was over.

"Kenya was yesterday struck by gang of criminals who hoped to terrorize our people by committing acts of murder and mayhem. I can now confirm that as of about one hour ago, the security operation at Dusit complex is over and all the terrorists eliminated" said President Kenyatta.

President Kenyatta vowed to bring all the perpetrators of the terror attack to justice and wished all injured Kenyans a quick recovery.

"My heart and that of every Kenyan goes out to all of those innocent men and women were were violated , we wish the injured quick recovery," Said Kenyatta.