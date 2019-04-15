The two major political parties in the country often pick young people from tertiary institutions both in Ghana and abroad and groom them with the hope of occupying the highest office of the land.

Some of these people who are groomed end up becoming presidents while others become some of the greatest politicians in the country. Examples of politicians in this category are President Nana Akufo-Addo, former president John Mahama, the Minority leader in Parliament Haruna Iddrisu and many more.

There are young Ghanaians who are also not deliberately groomed for the position but have potentials that may spur them on to become president someday.

In no particular order, here is a list of 10 young people who could be President of Ghana.

1. Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

He is Ghana’s Information Minister. Oppong Nkrumah is a lawyer and Member of Parliament for Ofoase/Ayirebi in the Eastern Region.

He started his career in 2006 as a Treasury Analyst at British American Tobacco, and then as a Broadcast Journalist at the Multimedia group. In subsequent years he worked as a Management consultant.

Rumours have it that he is hoping to be Ghana’s president on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the near future. If he ever contests he will win because of his style of doing politics and engaging electorates. His style of politics desists from engaging in insults and presenting facts.

2. John Dumelo

The renowned Ghanaian actor is a member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC). He campaigned for the former President John Dramani Mahama when he was seeking a second term ahead of the 2016 general elections.

He has not hidden his dream of becoming a Member of Parliament and subsequently a president of Ghana.

When the MP Ayawaso West Wuogon, Kyeremanteng Agyarko died, he showed interest in contesting for the seat on an NDC ticket. He, however, stepped down to allow Kwesi Delali Brempong contest.

Dumelo said he pulled out because residents of the Hohoe Constituency, his hometown in the Volta Region, are clamouring for him to serve as their MP.

Even though he has his own flaws in the political sphere, many people like him and may vote for him if he contests for president.

3. Sammy Awuku

The organiser of the NPP who turned 35 on April 10, 2019, has risen through the ranks of the party. He was a member of the political community when he was a student at the University of Ghana. He worked at the NPP’s Communications Directorate as the Deputy Communications Director. Later became the National Youth Organiser and currently the National Organiser of the same party.

From his political progression, one can say that this is a person who has political ambitions. He is rising steadily and it will therefore not come as a shock if he declares intentions to contest as flagbearer for the NPP someday.

4. Zanetor Agyemang Rawlings

She is the daughter of former president John Rawlings. She is currently MP for Klottey Korley constituency in Accra. It is believed that she won the parliamentary seat because she is the daughter of one of Ghana’s charismatic leaders. The daughter of Ghana’s longest-serving president is one who many have predicted to become president.

If she decides to run for president, she will contest on the ticket of the NDC which was founded by her father.

5. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

The North-Tongu MP is a member of the NDC. The outspoken MP has served as Deputy Information Minister and Deputy Education Minister under the erstwhile Mahama administration.

He has learnt the rudiments of politics well and has become one of the fine young politicians Ghana can boast of.

He comes from the Volta Region which is also known as the world bank of the NDC. From his steady rise, it may not be surprising if he decides to contest as president of Ghana.

6. Adwoa Sarfo

She is the NPP Member of Parliament for Dome-Kwabenya constituency. Just like Okudzeto Ablakwa, she is currently serving her second term in parliament.

She is the Deputy Majority Leader in Parliament and also the Minister of State in Charge of Public Procurement.

7. Samira Bawumia

She is the wife of Ghana’s Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

After then flagbearer of the NPP named her husband as the running mate, she started campaigning vigorously for the party. You can call her NDC’s nemesis and you would not be far from the truth.

She would make a fine president if she decides to contest.

8. Gyankroma Akufo-Addo

She is the daughter of Ghana’s president Nana Akufo-Addo.

In 2017, the Minister for Tourism, Arts and Culture appointed her to serve on the country’s Creative Arts Council.

She together with some of her sisters follow their father to campaigns and other political assignments. It is said that “the apple does not fall far from the tree’.

She may just contest for president in the future and it will obviously be on the NPP ticket.

9. Asamoah Gyan

The captain of Ghana’s senior national team is influential and loved by many Ghanaians.

When he started music many people patronised because of his football achievements. He enjoyed similar or better patronage when he also launched other products such as water and energy drink.

Ghanaians will vote for him if he decides to contest for president also because of how many of them reacted when former footballer George Weah became Liberia’s president.

10. Sarkodie

One of the best musicians Ghana has produced is Sarkodie.

His management, branding, and attitude towards work put him in a class of his own.

If Sarkodie decides to be president, he will get support from many showbiz celebrities who will influence their followers to vote for him.

The creative art industry will be happy to have one of their own as president.