From South Africa's new minimum wage, the world’s first Blue Economy Conference in Kenya, Ghana is hosting the 2018 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations, Business Insider Sub-Saharan Africa brings the latest happenings across Africa today.

Nigeria

- Nigeria secured a ticket to the final of the 2018 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations after defeating Cameroon 4-2 on penalties at the Accra Sports Stadium. The Super Falcons were also the first African team to qualify for the 2019 FIFA women’s World Cup in France.

- Buhari heads to Maiduguri to attend the Chief of Army Staff Annual Conference and honour victims of Boko Haram attacks across the battlefield in troubled northeastern Nigeria.

Kenya

- Kenya’s central bank held its key lending rate at 9.0% on Tuesday as inflation remained within band rate at 5.5% as at October 2018.

The bank’s monetary policy committee (MPC) said the economy was operating close to its potential and that first-half 2018 GDP growth averaged 6.0% compared with 4.7% in the same period last year.

- Nairobi successfully hosted the world’s first blue economy conference and President Uhuru Kenyatta received a special award from the Africa Union Commission (AUC) for his role in the event.

The 3-day conference ended on Tuesday with resolutions to guide Africa on how to harness, protect, sustain and manage its marine resources.

Ghana

- Ghana is currently hosting the 2018 Africa Women Cup of Nations, officially known as the Total Women's Africa Cup Of Nations.

- Nigeria's Super Falcons will meet Bayana Bayana of South Africa on Saturday, December 1, 2018, in the final match.

South Africa

- The South African team defeated Mali 2-0 in their semi-final fixture at the Cape Coast Stadium late Tuesday to qualify for the 2019 FIFA women’s World Cup in France. The Bayana Bayana of South Africa will play Nigeria's Super Falcons at the final on Saturday.

- South Africa’s President, Cyril Ramaphosa signed a new minimum wage of 3,500 rand per month equal to N92,084.89.

Despite the increase, some South Africans expressed grievances over the exclusion of some sectors.



Ethiopia

Ethiopia’s prime minister, Abiy Ahmed discussed how to reform the country's electoral system with 81 opposition parties barely a week after appointing Birtukan Mideksa, a former judge and leading opposition figure as head of the board preparing for the next national elections, scheduled for 2020.

Congo

- The Democratic Republic of Congo continues to battle the control the deadly disease with the launch of a new experimental drug trial as 10 people die in a week from the most deadly outbreak in the DRC's history

Ebola cases have since risen to a record high of 419.

- The World Health Organisation (WHO) has identified three major ebola “red zones” as Kalunguta, Katwa and Beni - all of which located in the northeast of the Congo.

Ebola, a serious illness contains symptoms such as fever, vomiting, diarrhoea, weakness, muscle pain, severe headache and fatigue.

Gabon

- Gabon leader, Ali Bongo is heading to Morocco to continue receiving treatment after suffering a stroke, since October.

- The vice president currently chairs the cabinet in Bongo’s absence.