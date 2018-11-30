Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Politics >

10 photos show what it's like aboard a US Navy floating hospital that is providing medical care to thousands of South Americans

Politics 10 photos show what it's like aboard a US Navy floating hospital that is providing medical care to thousands of South Americans

The hospital ship's doctors are performing about 20 surgeries a day as part of the huge goodwill mission.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
The USNS Comfort shown underway on its deployment to Central and South America. The ship is expected to see nearly one thousand patients per day, providing much-needed care in the region. play

The USNS Comfort shown underway on its deployment to Central and South America. The ship is expected to see nearly one thousand patients per day, providing much-needed care in the region.

(US Navy)

The US hospital ship USNS Comfort anchored off the coast of Colombia during its deployment to Central and South America, where it will see an estimated 750 patients per day.

The Comfort departed Norfolk, Virginia on October 10 for Operation Enduring Promise. By the mission's completion in December, the ship will have seen patients in Ecuador, Peru, Colombia and Honduras. This is the ship's sixth mission in the region. On previous deployments, the ship has provided medical care for as many as 390,000 patients, according to the Navy's press release.

Here's how the ship's crew provides care to their foreign patients.

The Navy works with the host nation's health services, coordinating shore-based facilities where the ship's crew will screen patients and provide more basic levels of care

Patients wait to be attended by staff of the USNS Comfort outside of the Divina Pastora high school in Riohacha, Colombia on November 26, 2018. play

Patients wait to be attended by staff of the USNS Comfort outside of the Divina Pastora high school in Riohacha, Colombia on November 26, 2018.

(Luisa Gonzalez/Reuters)


The crew began screening patients in Riohacha, Colombia on November 24, two days before the official opening of its shore-based facility at a local high school.

Patients wait to be attended by staff of the USNS Comfort at the Divina Pastora high school in Riohacha, Colombia on November 26, 2018. play

Patients wait to be attended by staff of the USNS Comfort at the Divina Pastora high school in Riohacha, Colombia on November 26, 2018.

(Luisa Gonzalez/Reuters)


Some patients are receiving care that they otherwise would not be able to afford.

Patients are attended by staff of the USNS Comfort at the Divina Pastora high school in Riohacha, Colombia on November 26, 2018. play

Patients are attended by staff of the USNS Comfort at the Divina Pastora high school in Riohacha, Colombia on November 26, 2018.

(Luisa Gonzalez/Reuters)


According to a Reuters report, Colombia has received about one million Venezuelan migrants, which has added strain to an already beleaguered healthcare system.

Kamila, daughter of Yenymar Vilches, a Venezuelan migrant, is attended by USNS Comfort staff at Divina Pastora High School in Riohacha, Colombia on November 26, 2018. play

Kamila, daughter of Yenymar Vilches, a Venezuelan migrant, is attended by USNS Comfort staff at Divina Pastora High School in Riohacha, Colombia on November 26, 2018.

(Luisa Gonzalez/Reuters)


The crew of the Comfort can provide check-ups and more basic care on land, but patients requiring surgery must be flown via helicopter to the ship.

USNS Comfort staff attend to a patient at the Divina Pastora high school. play

USNS Comfort staff attend to a patient at the Divina Pastora high school.

(Luisa Gonzalez/Reuters)


The ship's crew wait to receive their patients from a UH-60 Black Hawk

The UH-60 Black Hawk is assigned to Joint Task Force-Bravo. play

The UH-60 Black Hawk is assigned to Joint Task Force-Bravo.

(Spc. Joseph DeLuco/US Army)


While at anchor, the Navy estimates the ship's doctors will perform 20 surgeries per day.

Medical personnel move a patient for surgery on board the USNS Comfort. The ship is anchored off the coast of Colombia and will provide medical care to hundreds of patients throughout its four-day mission in the region. play

Medical personnel move a patient for surgery on board the USNS Comfort. The ship is anchored off the coast of Colombia and will provide medical care to hundreds of patients throughout its four-day mission in the region.

(Fernando Vergara/Associated Press)


After surgery, the patients will rest before being transported back to shore via helicopter.

Colombian and Venezuelan patients rest after surgery in the hospital ship USNS Comfort on November 27, 2018. play

Colombian and Venezuelan patients rest after surgery in the hospital ship USNS Comfort on November 27, 2018.

(Fernando Vergara/Associated Press)


Patients are outfitted with helmets and inflatable life preservers before heading out to the ship's flight deck.

A member of Comfort's medical staff poses for a photo with Colombian patients after their surgery on the ship. play

A member of Comfort's medical staff poses for a photo with Colombian patients after their surgery on the ship.

(Fernando Vergara/Associated Press)


Patients load into an MH-60 Sea Hawk to be flown back to shore.

After their treatment, Colombian and Venezuelan patients walk towards a helicopter to be flown off the US hospital ship USNS Comfort. play

After their treatment, Colombian and Venezuelan patients walk towards a helicopter to be flown off the US hospital ship USNS Comfort.

(Fernando Vergara/Associated Press)


Top 3

1 Politics These are the 21 most corrupt countries in Africabullet
2 Politics At least 3 people killed when a truck carrying passengers in...bullet
3 Politics Michael Cohen's latest plea deal reveals more about the...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

AK-308 Kalashnikov
Politics The Russian maker of the AK-47 has a new assault rifle and may have a buyer in a close US ally
WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 17: (AFP OUT) U.S. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke (C)) attends a cabinet meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump in the Cabinet Room at the White House October 17, 2018 in Washington, DC. Earlier this week President Donald Trump dispatched Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to Saudi Arabia and Turkey to meet with those countries' leaders about the disappearance of Saudi dissident and Washington Post opinion columnist Jamal Khashoggi. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Politics Top Trump official levels extraordinary personal attack on the Democrat set to be in charge of investigating him: "It's hard for him to think straight from the bottom of the bottle"
Sen. Claire McCaskill poses for a selfie with Meladie Quarlles in St. Louis, Missouri this month.
Politics Democrat Claire McCaskill sparks controversy by saying women politicians should be 'self-effacing' to avoid 'B-word territory' and appeal to men
President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference in the East Room of the White House, Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018, in Washington.
Politics A retired Army general warned that Trump's 'disturbing' rhetoric is eroding the military's trust in its commander in chief
X
Advertisement