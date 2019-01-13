In the last week, Africa nations expressed activities across political lines. From a failed military coup in Ghana to the unprecedented election in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Business Insider Sub-Saharan Africa looks at various activities that rocked African nations this week:

1. DR Congo elects new president- Felix Tshisekedi

Opposition leader Felix Tshisekedi pulled a surprise win against Kabila’s favourite candidate Emmanuel Ramazani Shadary after garnering 7 million votes, or 38 percent of December 30th presidential election.

2. Failed Gabon military coup

On Monday, January 7, 2018, news filtered around Africa over military coup in Gabon as soldiers hijacked state's owned radio station announcing seizure of power from President Ali Bongo Ondimba.

The planned coup was, however, successfully aborted by the Gabonese government.

3. Nigerian president, Muhammadu Buhari inaugurates campaign team

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday inaugurated the All Progressives Congress (APC) Campaign Council and asked Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the co-chairman of the council to fully take charge of the campaign.

4. Ex-Mozambique finance minister in corruption case

Mozambique’s former finance minister has been postponed till Friday to consider a bail application for him by his defence team.

Manuel Chang was arrested at OR Tambo International Airport last month over alleged fraud and corruption worth an estimated $2 billion.

5. There are now 20 billionaires in Africa

As at January 2019, there are 20 billionaires in Africa ( in dollars), according to Forbes' annual list of the continent's richest people.

From the list, Aliko Dangote maintains his position as Africa's richest man for the eighth year in a row, followedby Nigerian billionaire, Mike Adenuga, whose net worth rose dramatically from $5.3 billion in January 2018 to $9.2 billion in 2019.

6. Egypt to host 2019 Africa Cup of Nations

The CAF executive committee preferred Egypt to South Africa as replacements for original hosts Cameroon, who were dropped due to delays in preparations and concerns over security.

7. Ethiopia-Eritrea officially open border crossing point

On Monday, January 7, 2019, the Ethiopian Prime Minister and Eritrean President formally opened a common border along the northern Tigray regional state.

8. Nigeria's presidential poll named among 10 global risks for 2019

Nigeria's 2019 presidential poll is one of the global risks for 2019, according to a new report by Eurasia Group, an international political risk consultancy firm.

The report, titledEurasia Group’s Top Risks for 2019, forecasts the political risks that are most likely to play out over the course of the year.

Published on Monday, January 7, 2019, Eurasia sees a runoff in the power struggle between the two main leading candidates - incumbent Muhammadu Buhari and Atiku Abubakar. The consultancy firm says a runoff could trigger a political crisis.

9. President Alpha Conde's third term causes an uproar in Guinea

Opposition parties and civil society groups in Guinea voiced outrage Thursday after Russia's ambassador suggested the constitution be changed to let President Alpha Conde stay in power.

10. Anti-government protests continue in Sudan

Anti-government protests continue in Sudan over rising food prices and cash shortages, leaving many dead.

Amnesty International estimated that at least 40 people have died in the protests while Sudanese government fact-finding committee put the figure at 24 as at Saturday, January 12, 2019.