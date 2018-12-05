You can now get your Subway sandwich in between cheesy garlic bread

news

You can now get cheesy garlic bread with two different sandwiches at Subway.

You can get the new bread with the Ultimate Meatball Marinara Sandwich and the Ultimate Spicy Italian sandwich.

It's available until February 27.

Subway is taking their famous sandwiches to a whole new level with their latest menu addition: it's called Ultimate Cheesy Garlic Bread, and it means that you no longer have to simply enjoy some of your favorite subs on plain bread.

The fast-food chain recently announced their new Ultimate Cheesy Garlic Bread, which is available in stores beginning on December 5. According to a press release, the bread is covered in a garlic butter spread made with real butter and roasted garlic, then smothered in melted Parmesan and mozzarella for “gooey, bubbling perfection.”

The Ultimate Cheesy Garlic Bread is being offered up as a vessel to hold two sandwiches on the menu. Starting now, you can get the new bread with the Ultimate Meatball Marinara Sandwich, which is made up of meatballs in a warm marinara sauce in between two slices of the garlic bread.

If meatballs aren't your thing, you can also try the Ultimate Spicy Italian sandwich. This one is stacks of pepperoni and Genoa salami on the garlic bread, making for an irresistible combo.

Len Van Popering, vice President of Global Brand & Innovation, said that he expects the bread to be a hit.

“When people first hear about the New Ultimate Cheesy Garlic Bread, they usually tell us we had them at hello,” he said in a press release.

The one downside to this announcement? The Ultimate Cheesy Garlic Bread is limited edition, and will only be available in US locations until February 27. This means you only have about three months to enjoy the cheesy hot goodness happening at a Subway restaurant near you.

Visit INSIDER's homepage for more.