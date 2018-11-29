You can now buy a 'Clueless'-inspired eye-shadow palette that looks a lot like something Cher Horowitz would use

The palette looks like a school notebook, and is reminiscent of Cher's iconic plaid outfit. It also comes with a brush that resembles her pink pen.
Pop-culture inspired makeup is having a moment. Not only did Disney recently collaborate with ColourPop for a princess collection, but Storybook Cosmetics created a "Mean Girls"-inspired palette that resembles a mini Burn Book.
The latest Hollywood film to receive the beauty treatment is "Clueless." Hot Topic is currently selling the $16.90 Totally Buggin' eye-shadow palette, inspired by the cult-favorite '90s film.
The product is styled like a school notebook and is reminiscent of the iconic plaid outfit that Cher Horowitz wears in the movie. It also comes with an eye-shadow brush that resembles Horowitz's popular pink pen.
The palette has a mix of 12 matte and shimmer eye-shadows inside, with colors ranging from a bright, shiny blue to a more neutral peach. Each shade relates to the film, with names like "Whatever," "Homies," and "Ugh, as if."
A small, heart-shaped mirror that reads "You're a total Betty" is also included in the palette.
The palette is currently on sale for $13.52, though it is unclear how long this discount will last, and can be purchased in stores or on Hot Topic's website.
