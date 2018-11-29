Pulse.ng logo
You can now buy a 'Clueless'-inspired eye-shadow palette that looks a lot like something Cher Horowitz would use

The palette looks like a school notebook, and is reminiscent of Cher's iconic plaid outfit. It also comes with a brush that resembles her pink pen.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
The palette is called Totally Buggin'. play

(Paramount Pictures)

  • Hot Topic is selling a $16.90 eye-shadow palette inspired by the '90s film "Clueless."
  • The Totally Buggin' palette is styled like a school notebook and features 12 matte and shimmer shades.
  • The makeup also comes with an eye-shadow brush that resembles Cher Horowitz's famous pink pen.

Pop-culture inspired makeup is having a moment. Not only did Disney recently collaborate with ColourPop for a princess collection, but Storybook Cosmetics created a "Mean Girls"-inspired palette that resembles a mini Burn Book.

The latest Hollywood film to receive the beauty treatment is "Clueless." Hot Topic is currently selling the $16.90 Totally Buggin' eye-shadow palette, inspired by the cult-favorite '90s film.

The product is styled like a school notebook and is reminiscent of the iconic plaid outfit that Cher Horowitz wears in the movie. It also comes with an eye-shadow brush that resembles Horowitz's popular pink pen.

The palette is called "Totally Buggin'." play

(Hot Topic)

The palette has a mix of 12 matte and shimmer eye-shadows inside, with colors ranging from a bright, shiny blue to a more neutral peach. Each shade relates to the film, with names like "Whatever," "Homies," and "Ugh, as if."

Read more: 22 of the most iconic outfits on 'Clueless'

A small, heart-shaped mirror that reads "You're a total Betty" is also included in the palette.

The palette features a small heart-shaped mirror. play

(Hot Topic)

The palette is currently on sale for $13.52, though it is unclear how long this discount will last, and can be purchased in stores or on Hot Topic's website.

Visit INSIDER's homepage for more.

