You can now buy a $2,710 dress that looks like a cross between a puffer coat and an evening gown

news

Fashion brand Moncler is selling $2,710 puffer coats that are designed to look like dresses.

Sold in pink and blue, the puffer dresses feature long bubble skirts and matching sleeveless tops.

Though models appear to be wearing sleeved puffer dresses in some advertisements, the sleeves are actually detachable garments that are sold separately.

Actor Ezra Miller wore a similar style to the premiere of his film "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald."

Depending on where you live, wearing dresses in the winter isn't always feasible. But that doesn’t have to be the case.

French fashion brand Moncler has introduced down-quilted puffer dresses. Styled after the popular puffer-coat trend, the dresses are essentially long, gown-like versions of winter jackets. Each dress costs $2,710, and is sold in a limited size range, with sizes 00 - 1 available.

Moncler's dresses are made with a "lacquered-effect tech fabric," which gives the shiny finish commonly found on puffer coats. The tops of each dress are sleeveless and glossy, while the skirts are bubble-shaped and floor-length.

Read more: People can't stop laughing at an edited picture of Kendall Jenner in a ridiculously oversized puffy coat

In some Moncler advertisements, models appear to be wearing puffer-style gloves or jackets on top of their puffer dresses. However, neither garment actually comes with the dress. Both are sold separately and cost over $1,000 each; the gloves cost $1,500 and the mini puffer jacket costs $2,140.

The look has already been worn by celebrities. Actor Ezra Miller recently wore a similar Moncler style to the premiere of his film, "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald."

Although they look similar, Miller's coat differs from the Moncler puffer dresses. Rather than wearing a bright blue or pink style, Miller opted for a dark black color. And instead of wearing the sleeveless dress, Miller’s Moncler coat featured a cape and close-cropped hood.

Moncler's puffer jackets can be purchased on the Barney's website.

Visit INSIDER's homepage for more.