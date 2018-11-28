You can now buy a $2,710 dress that looks like a cross between a puffer coat and an evening gown

French fashion brand Moncler has introduced down-quilted puffer dresses, styled after the popular puffer-coat trend.
Depending on where you live, wearing dresses in the winter isn't always feasible. But that doesn’t have to be the case.
French fashion brand Moncler has introduced down-quilted puffer dresses. Styled after the popular puffer-coat trend, the dresses are essentially long, gown-like versions of winter jackets. Each dress costs $2,710, and is sold in a limited size range, with sizes 00 - 1 available.
Moncler's dresses are made with a "lacquered-effect tech fabric," which gives the shiny finish commonly found on puffer coats. The tops of each dress are sleeveless and glossy, while the skirts are bubble-shaped and floor-length.
In some Moncler advertisements, models appear to be wearing puffer-style gloves or jackets on top of their puffer dresses. However, neither garment actually comes with the dress. Both are sold separately and cost over $1,000 each; the gloves cost $1,500 and the mini puffer jacket costs $2,140.
The look has already been worn by celebrities. Actor Ezra Miller recently wore a similar Moncler style to the premiere of his film, "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald."
Although they look similar, Miller's coat differs from the Moncler puffer dresses. Rather than wearing a bright blue or pink style, Miller opted for a dark black color. And instead of wearing the sleeveless dress, Miller’s Moncler coat featured a cape and close-cropped hood.
Moncler's puffer jackets can be purchased on the Barney's website.
