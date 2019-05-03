Ghana has hence joined the world to celebrate the day.

Despite the fair records the country has on journalists’ safety, recent incidents and reports on abuse on some journalists in the country have painted a gloomy picture about the country’s effort to ensuring press freedom for its pressmen and women.

The government have, however, through the Ministry of Information promised to ensure that the safety of journalists is guaranteed and improved as they about their work in the country.

• Latif Iddris, a journalist of the Multimedia Group

A journalist of the Multimedia Group, Latif Iddris, in Accra on Tuesday, March 27, 2018, was assaulted by a group of police officers when he asked one of them for the technical name for the crowd control vehicle, to aid his reporting.

Latif had gone to the Police Criminal Investigations Department (CID) headquarters to cover events that unfolded following the arrest of the Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Koku Anyidoho.

• Nana Akua, a TV3 journalist

TV3 journalist, Nana Akua, was confronted by three Menzgold workers while performing their duties.

The journalist was standing across the street by the Menzgold office in East Legon in Accra on September 12, 2018, to prepare for the 12-noon bulletin.

She had gone there hours after SEC had announced a directive which had triggered panic withdrawals at the gold dealership company.

• 3 journalists from the Ghanaian Times newspaper, Malik Sullemana, Raissa Sambou, and Salifu Abdul Rahman

Three journalists from the Ghanaian Times newspaper, Malik Sullemana, Raissa Sambou, and Salifu Abdul Rahman who were on their way for the day’s assignment were assaulted by about 10 police officers in Accra on March 14, 2019.

The assault followed a traffic offence and an accident involving a police officer who was using an unregistered motorcycle and the official Ghanaian Times vehicle, which was transporting the journalists to their various assignment venues.

The about 10 police officers who were not happy that the journalists had tried to record the accident and the ensuing exchanges between their driver and the police motor rider, pounced on the journalists and physically assaulted them.

• Ahmed Hussein-Suale, a Tiger Eye journalist

Undercover investigator and a key member of Anas Aremeyaw Anas' Tiger Eye Private Investigations team, Ahmed Hussein-Suale, was shot three times, twice in the chest and another in the neck late in Accra on January 17, 2019.

The journalist was driving home after work and was shot by unidentified men on a motorbike.