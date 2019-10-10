According to her, these nurses work in the face of danger each day as patients of the facilities with extreme mental health challenges sometimes attack them.

“For mental health patients going through episodes at the hospitals, they can beat up nurses, they can throw things at them, and they can destroy things around,” she said.

Ms Kokor said this while speaking in an interview concerning the ‘World Mental Health Day’.

She stressed on the need for the government to support these nurses in any way they can, as they face a lot of challenges in the line of duty.

“Government has to motivate them and support them in every way they can,” she added.

World Mental Health Day

Wednesday, October 10, marks the World Mental Health Day; a day for global mental health education, awareness and advocacy against social stigma.