Women are most interested in engineers on Tinder, but men’s preferences are very different

news

Tinder released its first-ever "Year in Swipe," an overview of 2018 trends the dating app gleaned from its users.

The data revealed that women's top match preference were people with the tag "engineer," while men's top match preference were people with the tag "adventurer."

These findings can help Tinder users build more unique dating profiles, Dr. Darcy Sterling, Tinder's dating and relationship trend expert, told INSIDER.

Since Tinder's launch in 2012, more than 20 billion matches have been made. So it's no wonder the company has gained insights into our dating preferences. As a result, Tinder just unveiled its "Year in Swipe," a look into how people used the dating app throughout 2018.

"The data will help inform what's working for Tinder users and will also provide insight on how to be unique and stand out from the crowd," Dr. Darcy Sterling, Tinder's dating and relationship trend expert told INSIDER.

Women's top picks were people with the tag "engineer," while men preferred people with the tag "adventurer"

In 2018, Tinder released its Top Picks feature, which allows premium users the ability to sort potential matches using tags, according to Tech Crunch. For its Year in Swipe, Tinder analyzed the data and found women were most likely to use the tag "engineer" to find potential mates, while men most often sorted using the "adventurer" tag.

Read more: The 5 hardest things about dating someone you work with

The second top tag preference for women was a three-way tie, with the tags "athlete," "model," and "lifesaver." For men, "lifesaver," "model," and "doctor" followed after the top "adventurer" tag, respectively.

"Fun" was the most used term in Tinder users' bios

In addition to analyzing what users were looking for in a match, Tinder also delved into the ways users portrayed themselves in their own dating profiles. They found that the word "fun" appeared most in people's bios, with the words "travel," "food," "drink," "adventure," and "sarcasm" trailing closely behind.

According to Sterling, this finding suggests a shift in dating culture.

"Young millennials are enjoying the adventures in dating and are not settling down just to settle down, but rather, they're learning about themselves and what they want," she told INSIDER, adding that the word "fun" portrays that sense of independence and adventure when used in a person's profile.

The most popular swipe time is 9 p.m. on Monday

When it came to putting their profiles to work, Tinder users were most likely to use the app at 9 p.m. Eastern Standard Time on Mondays. Sterling said she was not at all surprised by this finding, since "using Tinder takes people away from focusing on what they don't want and it helps them focus on what they do want."

August was the top month for Tinder usage, the data also showed.

The 2018 Super Bowl was the event with the highest Tinder activity

In addition to analyzing the most popular time of day for Tinder use, the company also found the yearly events where users were swiping the most. It turns out the Super Bowl was the number one event for Tinder use in 2018, with the music festivals Bonnaroo and Coachella coming in second and third places.

These national and global events allow users to easily find commonalities and talking points, Sterling told INSIDER, so it's no wonder why these big moments make for increased app usage.

Visit INSIDER's homepage for more.