Wole Soyinka Prize goes to 2 winners from Uganda & Nigeria

The 2018 Wole Soyinka Prize For Literature worth $10,000 (N3.6 million) has been bagged by two people - Prof Tanure Ojaide and Harriet Anena.

All African reports that the winners of the prestigious bi-annual award were announced during a ceremony in Lagos, Nigeria on Sunday, December 9, 2018.

Both were chosen from 110 submissions from 11 countries in Africa, then a long list of nine poets, followed by a short list of three all judged by a jury chaired by Margaret Busby who was supported by Professor Toyin Falola, the author of A Month Sweeter than Salt and Lagos-based international literary scholar, Olu Obafemi.

Ojaide, a Nigerian poet and writer, won the award for his Songs of Myself while the Uganda author got it for her A Nation in Labour which was first launched in 2015.

In 2006, the prize went to Sefi Atta for Everything Good Will Come, then Nnedi Okorafor for Zahrah the Windseeker in 2008.

Like this year's winners, South African Kopano Matlwa (Coconut) and Nigerian Wale Okediran (Tenants of The House) both shared the award in 2010.

Other past winners include Sifiso Mzobe who won it in 2012 for Young Blood and Akin Bello in 2014 for his play The Egbon of Lagos.

Fun Fact: The literature award is a tribute to Wole Soyinka, who was the first African to get the Nobel Prize in Literature (in 1986). It was established by the Lumina Foundation.