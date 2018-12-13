William and Kate's cutest moments this year

The couple welcomed their third child, Prince Louis, this year, and were seen laughing and even engaging in some royal PDA at charities and events.
The world was gripped when William and Kate got married in 2011, and since then, all eyes have remained on the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. With Prince William second in line for the English throne, he and his family are some of the most closely watched royals — and this year, William and Kate shared some heartwarming moments.
The couple welcomed their third child, Prince Louis, and visited military bases and charities around the world. They even engaged in a rare public display of affection at Princess Eugenie's wedding, and the world seemed to fall in love with them all over again.
Keep scrolling for William and Kate's cutest moments in 2018.
William and Kate welcomed their third child this April, and Prince Louis is already capturing hearts worldwide.
Prince Louis joins siblings Prince George and Princess Charlotte and is fifth in line for the thrown.
Fans were delighted when William and Kate showed a bit of their affection in public at Princess Eugenie's wedding this October. The Duchess placed her hand on William's leg, and he responded by placing his hand on top of hers.
The couple usually refrains from engaging in public displays of affection, most likely due to a precedent established by Queen Elizabeth.
As INSIDER previously reported, "Since Queen Elizabeth II is rarely affectionate with Prince Philip in public, the monarch seems to have set 'an unwritten precedent' that discourages PDA — especially during official royal engagements."
The Duke and Duchess visited the BBC Broadcasting House on November 15 in honor of anti-bullying week. They shared a laugh during a panel discussion.
This event takes place annually at the Royal Albert Hall to commemorate war veterans, 2018 marking 100 years since the end of World War I. Kate looked dashing in a Roland Mouret dress, and William couldn't seem to take his eyes off her.
Kate and William showed off their playful side at a military base in Cyprus in early December. During the visit, the normally poised duo went a little off-script
Kate donned a forest green blazer, and when the couple stood in front of a Christmas tree for a photo, William joked that his wife blended in with the tree.
Middleton responded by joking about William's "nightmare" target="_blank" habits, and the crowd could not stop laughing.
Actually, the two partook in a few innocent penalty shots. Bandy is Sweden's most popular sport, and the Duke and Duchess visited an outdoor rink in Stockholm to learn more about it.
Kate, who played field hockey during her school years, lost this match, 2-1.
This cute, smiley shot was captured on the couple's visit to Ovresetertjern kindergarten in Oslo, Norway, in early February.
William and Kate met basketball players using wheelchairs, 2022 Commonwealth Games hopefuls, at their visit to the Copper Box Arena in London this March. According to the Express, William's team beat Kate's in a quiz before the game, further igniting the couple's ongoing, friendly competition.
The Duke and Duchess played boccia during a visit to Coach Core at Basildon Sporting Village in England back in October.
Every year, the royal family stands on the balcony of Buckingham Palace for the Trooping the Colour, an event dated back to King George II, to celebrate the sovereign's birthday. This year, the Trooping happened June 9 (even though the Queen's birthday is April 21).
William and Kate shared a brief intimate moment among the chaos, while Princess Charlotte, Savannah Phillips, and Prince George overlooked the crowd.
In early December, Kensington Palace held a party in honor of families of Royal Air Force personnel, and it included lots of faux snow.
While William and Kate were taking a stroll, they were ambushed with the "snowballs" — and there was even a snowball fight.
William joined the fight by throwing the ball he caught back toward the crowd.
While there they took a seat on the Friendship Bench. According to their official Instagram, the Friendship Bench "is used by specially trained community grandmothers in Zimbabwe as a place to listen to and support people with mental health conditions."
William and Kate sat with British Prime Minister Theresa May and her husband, Philip May, on day 13 of Wimbledon this July. As Kate walked past the Mays to get to her seat, photographer Clive Brunskill captured this brief albeit flirtatious glance between her and William, and our hearts melted.
In early July, the royal family stood on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to watch the flypast to celebrate the centenary of the Royal Air Force (RAF), and this cute, smiley moment was captured.
Kate was glowing at Prince Louis's christening this July. But the spotlight wasn't entirely on the newborn: three-year-old Princess Charlotte, known for her cheek, reportedly told the paparazzi as she left the christening to go to tea, " target="_blank"You're not coming."
We're not sure what she's saying, but it looks juicy.
It doesn't get much cuter than this.
