Will Smith opened up about his son from his first marriage: 'We struggled for years'

news

Will Smith shared a heartfelt video on Instagram and spoke about how his 26-year-old son, Trey Smith, from his previous marriage to Sheree Zampino " felt betrayed and abandoned" after the pair separated in the '90s.

The actor is in Abu Dhabi with Trey for the Grand Prix, and said that their relationship has come a long way after experiencing difficulties for years.

Smith and Zampino welcomed Trey in 1992 and divorced in 1995. He married Jada Pinkett Smith in late 1997 and the couple has two kids together (Jaden and Willow Smith).

Will Smith opened up about how his relationship with his son from his first marriage has changed after struggling "for years."

The actor traveled to Abu Dhabi for the Grand Prix and shared an emotional video from his hotel room, reflecting on how close he and his 26-year-old son, Trey Smith, have become. Smith welcomed Trey in 1992, when he was married to Sheree Zampino. The pair divorced in 1995 and have remained on amicable terms since. In his caption, the "Bright" star said that Trey "felt betrayed and abandoned" following the split.

Read more: Will Smith says he cried 'uncontrollably' when he realized he was with the wrong person after meeting Jada Pinkett Smith

"We been hanging and usually I take my kids separately on stuff just so they have their individual daddy time," Smith, who also has a younger son, Jaden Smith, and a daughter, Willow Smith, with wife Jada Pinkett Smith, said in the video.

He went on to say that Trey told him: "You know what dad? I just realized you're not just my dad. I'm pretty sure you're my best friend."

After pausing, the 50-year-old actor agreed and said, "Probably."

Zampino also commented on the post, writing: "Wow! This is EVERYTHING to me!"

The Smith family hasn't been shy about discussing their family dynamics.

Recently, Smith took to Instagram to send birthday wishes to Zampino, who he called the "best baby mama ever."

In response, Zampino thanked Trey for "being the reason we [she and Smith] came together." She also expressed appreciation toward Pinkett Smith, who she said is "an understanding, secure, and absolutely AMAZING wife, mother, bonus-mom, and co-parenting partner."

Visit INSIDER's homepage for more.