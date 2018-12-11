Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Lifestyle >

Why you should be using a basket instead of a cart while grocery shopping

Lifestyle Why you should be using a basket instead of a cart while grocery shopping

When you go shopping your first instinct may be to grab a cart so you can load up on everything you need — but that might not be the best idea.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
A basket is better for you health and your budget. play

A basket is better for you health and your budget.

(tetmc/ iStock)

  • A basket leaves less room for junk foods.
  • You can feel the weight of your purchases in a basket.
  • A cart may encourage dawdling.

Although picking a shopping cart may be the obvious choice, unless you need to push a kid around the supermarket or physically can't lift a basket, a basket is almost always the better shopping choice.

Why choose a basket? It's better for your budget and health, plus you may sneak in a little extra exercise lifting that plastic carrier full of fresh produce. INSIDER asked nutrition and shopping experts why a basket stands out as the better shopping choice, to help guide you next time you buy groceries.

A basket can be more budget-friendly.

A basket can be more budget-friendly. play

A basket can be more budget-friendly.

(gpointstudio/ iStock)

"Grabbing a basket instead of a cart can be a simple, yet effective way to stick to your grocery list, and just buy what you need," said Emily Cooper, RDN of sinfulnutrition.com. When you fill up your basket with essentials, there's limited room for extra food, which should keep your grocery budget in check and help prevent you from buying in excess and wasting food at home.



A basket limits impulse buys and temptations.

A basket limits impulse buys and temptations. play

A basket limits impulse buys and temptations.

(Pushish Images/ Shutterstock)

"It's all too easy to grab a giant cart and fill it up with extra items or impulse buys," Cooper says. Limited space means less room to make bad choices. "When you get a shopping cart, there's often a psychological need to fill it," said James Nuttall, marketing specialist for Cuuver.com.

"This need purely comes from the fact that you need to justify opting for such a large carrier for your shopping. As a result, you start filling it with things you wouldn't have picked up otherwise and which you probably don't actually need."

Nuttall compared a cart to online shopping, in which your digital "cart" can't ever truly reach its full capacity and "you are more tempted by deals and offers on things that you'd have otherwise passed by; whether they are on offer or not, you aren't saving money if you're buying something you have no use for or wouldn't normally purchase."

This means spending more money on items you don't really want.



Baskets get heavy quickly.

Baskets get heavy quickly. play

Baskets get heavy quickly.

(gpointstudio/ iStock)

"Carrying around a heavy basket will encourage you to get to the checkout line even faster," Cooper adds. Don't feel like carrying that liter of soda? A cart may ease your not-so-healthy choices but with a basket, you truly feel the weight of your decisions. Instead of wandering aimlessly up and down each aisle, a full basket will signal that it's time to head for the register and get home.

Visit INSIDER's homepage for more.



Top 3

1 Lifestyle Inside Eko Atlantic City, a multi-billion dollar coastal city...bullet
2 Lifestyle How billionaire industrialist Abdulsamad Rabiu makes and...bullet
3 Lifestyle Here are all the lovely African beauty queens from the...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

fyre festival documentary
Lifestyle Netflix released the first trailer for its upcoming documentary on the disastrous Fyre Festival
Bed Bath and Beyond has lots of ways to save money.
Lifestyle 7 tips that can save you money at Bed Bath & Beyond
Post Malone's "I Fall Apart," "Better Now," and "Psycho" were some of the most-streamed songs of Spotify in 2018.
Lifestyle The 10 most overhyped songs of 2018
Some of Amazon's popular books of 2018.
Lifestyle The 30 best books of the year, according to Amazon
X
Advertisement