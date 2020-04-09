He said that the people of Taiwan started have been attacking his race three months ago, while others have been sending him death threats due to his global efforts to fight the dreaded novel Coronavirus pandemic.

“I can tell you personal attacks that have been going on for more than two, three months. Abuses, or racist comments, giving me names, black or Negro. I’m proud of being black, proud of being Negro,” he told reporters on a conference call from the organization’s Geneva headquarters on Wednesday.

“I don’t care, to be honest ... even death threats. I don’t give a damn,” an upset Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

He added that he would not accept to be insulted by some ‘super power’ world leaders who are bent on denigrating the black African community.

“When the whole black community or Africa is insulted, I won’t tolerate. I say people are crossing the line. Even death threats I didn’t care, I didn’t even respond but when it is personal or as a community people start to insults us, that’s enough…we can’t tolerate that.”

“Three months ago, this attack came from Taiwan. We need to be honest. I will be straight today. From Taiwan, the Foreign Ministry also, they know the campaign. They didn’t disassociate themselves. They even started criticizing me in the middle of all that insult and slur, but I didn’t care,” Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus charged.

Dr Ghebreyesus explained that he is speaking about this now because he has had enough from the so-called world ‘super powers’.

“I care about when humanity is insulted…I care when they cross our line and when the black community is insulted as community…if I tolerated three months, then I can tolerate three years, 30-years, 300-years. No problem if it’s personal…if it is targeted to Tedros,” he stressed.

Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus gave an assurance that “we will do everything that is right at WHO. We will do everything that we can to serve humanity and we will do everything that will help us have no regret at all.”