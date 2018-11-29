When a boy sent a letter to his dad in heaven, he got the most heartwarming reply from the postman

news

A 7-year-old from the United Kingdom sent a letter to his late father addressed to heaven.

A few weeks later, he received a heartwarming response from the Royal Mail's Assistant Delivery Office Manager, stating that the letter was delivered successfully.

The story is currently going viral on Facebook, with over 400,000 shares and nearly 50,000 comments.

A little boy from the United Kingdom sent a letter to his late father, addressing it to heaven, and he got the most heartwarming response from a postman in return.

Seven-year-old Jase decided to send his late father a birthday card. Not knowing the exact location of heaven, he wrote on the envelope: "Mr. Postman, Can you take this to Heaven for my dad's birthday?"

A few weeks later, he got a reply from the Royal Mail. It began, "Dear Jase, while we've been delivering your post, we became aware of some concerns."

The Royal Mail's Assistant Delivery Office Manager, Sean Milligan, continued: "So, I just wanted to take this opportunity to contact you about how we succeeded in the delivery of your letter, to your dad in Heaven. This was a difficult challenge avoiding stars and other galactic objects en route to Heaven."

But Milligan made sure there was a happy ending — and a successful delivery: "However, please be assured that his particular important item of mail has been delivered. Royal Mail's priority is to get our customers' mail delivered safely. I know how important your mail is to you. I will continue to do all I can to ensure delivery to Heaven safely."

Jase's mother, Teri Copland, posted both letters to Facebook a day ago, expressing her gratitude for the Royal Mail's response and how it has positively affected Jase.

She wrote, "I actually cannot state how emotional he is knowing his dad got his card ... you didn’t have to make the effort to do this, you could have just ignored it, but the fact that you have made the effort for a little boy you’ve never met is such a lovely thing to do."



"Royal Mail you’ve just restored my faith in humanity," she concluded.

Many people are seconding Copland's sentiment: her post went viral overnight, and it currently has over 400,000 shares on Facebook and almost 50,000 comments. One commenter, Brenda Rodriguez, wrote: "This is truly wonderful. Maybe the postal service could do this for other little children who have lost a parent."

Copland's post has also made its way to Reddit, where Redditors are equally as emotional about it. User PrimAndProper69 adequately summarized everyone's feelings: "Damn onions..."

