What the Victoria's Secret Angels look like without a lick of makeup

The Victoria's Secret Angels are an elite group of models chosen to strut their wings down the catwalk of the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. They may be known for their impeccable style and makeup — but a look at their makeup-free selfies prove they're just as gorgeous without the work of their glam squads.

While there's no doubt that all of them are naturally stunning, we can't exactly guarantee that these no-makeup photos don't include a flattering filter or two — at least, that's what we're telling ourselves to keep our self-esteem levels in check.

Here's what 14 Victoria's Secret Angels look like without makeup.

Adriana Lima

Adriana Lima has been with Victoria's Secret since 1999. She walked her last show in November, making her the longest-running Angel in the show's history.

Alessandra Ambrosio

The 2017 runway show was her last as a Victoria's Secret Angel after walking in over 10 shows.

Jasmine Tookes

Jasmine Tookes has developed a large social media following since becoming an Angel in 2015.

Elsa Hosk

Elsa Hosk also became an Angel in 2015. She was chosen to wear this year's Fantasy Bra.

Josephine Skriver

Skriver first walked the runway back in 2013.

Lais Ribeiro

Lais Ribeiro was chosen to model the Fantasy Bra for the 2017 show.

Martha Hunt

Martha Hunt got her start with the brand back in 2013.

Lily Aldridge

Lily Aldridge has become one of the highest-paid models in the world since becoming an Angel in 2010.

Sara Sampaio

Sara Sampaio first walked the show in 2013 before becoming an Angel in 2015.

Behati Prinsloo

Behati Prinsloo has been an Angel since 2009, but had to skip the 2017 year's show since she was expecting her second child with singer Adam Levine.

Taylor Hill

The 22-year-old model started back in 2014.

Stella Maxwell

Stella Maxwell first became an Angel back in 2015.

Romee Strijd

Romee Strijd made her first appearance on the Victoria's Secret runway back in 2014.

Candice Swanepoel

Candice Swanepoel is another Victoria's Secret Angel to make it onto the list of the highest-paid models in the world.

