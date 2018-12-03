Pulse.ng logo
What the Victoria's Secret Angels look like without a lick of makeup

A look at the models' au naturel selfies on Instagram proves they're just as stunning without makeup.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
The 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai, China. play

The 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai, China.

(Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

The Victoria's Secret Angels are an elite group of models chosen to strut their wings down the catwalk of the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. They may be known for their impeccable style and makeup — but a look at their makeup-free selfies prove they're just as gorgeous without the work of their glam squads.

While there's no doubt that all of them are naturally stunning, we can't exactly guarantee that these no-makeup photos don't include a flattering filter or two — at least, that's what we're telling ourselves to keep our self-esteem levels in check.

Here's what 14 Victoria's Secret Angels look like without makeup.

Adriana Lima

Adriana Lima play

Adriana Lima

(Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images and Adriana Lima/Instagram)

Adriana Lima has been with Victoria's Secret since 1999. She walked her last show in November, making her the longest-running Angel in the show's history.

Read more: Adriana Lima just walked in her last Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. Here's a look back at her most memorable runway looks.



Alessandra Ambrosio

Alessandra Ambrosio play

Alessandra Ambrosio

(Frazer Harrison/Getty Images and Alessandra Ambrosio/Instagram)

The 2017 runway show was her last as a Victoria's Secret Angel after walking in over 10 shows.



Jasmine Tookes

Jasmine Tookes play

Jasmine Tookes

(Lintao Zhang/Getty Images and Jasmine Tookes/Instagram)

Jasmine Tookes has developed a large social media following since becoming an Angel in 2015.



Elsa Hosk

Elsa Hosk play

Elsa Hosk

(Lintao Zhang/Getty Images and Elsa Hosk/Instagram)

Elsa Hosk also became an Angel in 2015. She was chosen to wear this year's Fantasy Bra.

Read more: Here's how the Victoria's Secret Fantasy Bra has changed through the years



Josephine Skriver

Josephine Skriver play

Josephine Skriver

(Frazer Harrison/Getty Images and Josephine Skriver/Instagram)

Skriver first walked the runway back in 2013.



Lais Ribeiro

Lais Ribeiro play

Lais Ribeiro

(Theo Wargo/Getty Images and Lais Ribeiro/Instagram)

Lais Ribeiro was chosen to model the Fantasy Bra for the 2017 show.



Martha Hunt

Martha Hunt play

Martha Hunt

(Frazer Harrison/Getty Images and Martha Hunt/Instagram)

Martha Hunt got her start with the brand back in 2013.



Lily Aldridge

Lily Aldridge play

Lily Aldridge

(Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images and Lily Aldridge/Instagram)

Lily Aldridge has become one of the highest-paid models in the world since becoming an Angel in 2010.



Sara Sampaio

Sara Sampaio play

Sara Sampaio

(Frazer Harrison/Getty Images and Sara Sampaio/Instagram)

Sara Sampaio first walked the show in 2013 before becoming an Angel in 2015.



Behati Prinsloo

Behati Prinsloo play

Behati Prinsloo

(Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images and Behati Prinsloo/Instagram)

Behati Prinsloo has been an Angel since 2009, but had to skip the 2017 year's show since she was expecting her second child with singer Adam Levine.



Taylor Hill

Taylor Hill play

Taylor Hill

(Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images and Taylor Hill/Instagram)

The 22-year-old model started back in 2014.



Stella Maxwell

Stella Maxwell play

Stella Maxwell

(Lintao Zhang/Getty Images and Stella Maxwell/Instagram)

Stella Maxwell first became an Angel back in 2015.



Romee Strijd

Romee Strijd play

Romee Strijd

(Frazer Harrison/Getty Images and Romee Strijd/Instagram)

Romee Strijd made her first appearance on the Victoria's Secret runway back in 2014.



Candice Swanepoel

Candice Swanepoel play

Candice Swanepoel

(Frazer Harrison/Getty Images and Candice Swanepoel/Instagram)

Candice Swanepoel is another Victoria's Secret Angel to make it onto the list of the highest-paid models in the world.

You can find all of INSIDER's Victoria's Secret Fashion Show coverage here.

Visit INSIDER's homepage for more.



