Genevieve Nnaji's directorial debut, 'Lionheart' was released on Netflix on Friday, January 4, 2018

The next day, it became the number one Twitter trend in Lagos state

Find out what people are saying about Netflix's first original movie from Nigeria.

On September 7, 2018, Netflix announced that it had acquired the worldwide rights to Genevieve Nnaji's 'LionHeart.'

This was before it had even premiered at the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival in Canada. Since then, it has been screened at the Marrakech film festival in Morocco, faced some conflict with film distributors before finally showing in cinemas across the country.

It made its Netflix debut on January 4, 2019.

24 hours later, the American company's first original film from Nigeria is the number one Twitter trend in Lagos state with over 10,000 tweets.

Here is what Nigerians have to say about Genevieve Nnaji's 'LionHeart' Netflix debut:

