Prison Inside Me is a mock correctional facility in South Korea that is popular among stressed out students and workers.

The facility offers 24 and 48-hour stays.

Since opening in 2013, the prison has hosted over 2,000 "inmates" trying to escape the demands of daily life.

Forget luxurious hotels and glamorous vacations, South Koreans are flocking to a mock prison as a way to cope with the stress of daily life.

Prison Inside Me has been offering an immersive prison-like experience since 2013, where guests pay to spend 24 or 48-hours locked in a jail cell.

The amenities are limited, and inmates spend their stay in complete silence. This may not sound like your usual vacation, but that's exactly why people go there.

The ultra-competitive culture among students and employees in South Korea is in part to blame for the country's high rates of stress, sleep disorders, and suicide .

Prison Inside Me cofounder Noh Ji-Hyang opened the facility to offer a way for people to completely disconnect from their stressful daily lives, if only for a day or two.

Prison Inside Me is located in rural Hongcheon, outside Seoul.

KIM HONG-JI/REUTERS

The facility is far from your average hotel.

KIM HONG-JI/ REUTERS

A stay in a private cell could set you back about $90 for 24 hours.

KIM HONG-JI/ REUTERS

Source: Reuters

The mock prison allows participants to shed the stresses and distractions of their daily lives and find immersive, temporary solace in silence and isolation.

KIM HONG-JI/ REUTERS

Upon arrival, participants give up their cell phones and watches and receive a few basic necessities, include a blue prison uniform ...

KIM HONG-JI/ REUTERS

... a yoga mat for sleeping

KIM HONG-JI/ REUTERS

... and a tea set.

KIM HONG-JI/ REUTERS

As you might expect, the guest rooms at Prison Inside Me look pretty similar to those of an actual prison.

KIM HONG-JI/ REUTERS

Accommodations are modest, and inmates are housed in small, sparse cells.

KIM HONG-JI/ REUTERS

Each inmate spends their stay in just 54-square feet.

KIM HONG-JI/ REUTERS

The cells may be small, but they are equipped with some necessities for a short stay. For example, there's a toilet in each room, but no mirrors.

Kim Hong-Ji/ Reuters

After inmates receive their uniform and supplies, they take a walk outside before they're voluntarily locked up.

KIM HONG-JI/ REUTERS

The new inmates participate in a group meditation as a final exercise before retreating to their cells.

KIM HONG-JI/ REUTERS

During their stay, prisoners eat humble meals. A standard meal consists of a steamed sweet potato and banana milkshake, for example.

KIM HONG-JI/ REUTERS

As part of the program, they must also eat all their meals alone.

KIM HONG-JI/ REUTERS

Breakfast, lunch, and dinner are delivered to inmates in their cells.

KIM HONG-JI/ REUTERS

When they're done with their meals, inmates simply place empty containers outside their cell through a slot in the door, which minimizes human interaction.

KIM HONG-JI/ REUTERS

Participants are not allowed to talk to one another while they are locked up.

KIM HONG-JI/ REUTERS

Since silence is a significant part of why people go to Prison Inside Me, meditation is a common activity practiced by inmates.

KIM HONG-JI/ REUTERS

Inmates also pass the time by doing simple, low-stress activities, like writing letters.

KIM HONG-JI/ REUTERS

Even though they are locked up, participants have the freedom to choose how they spend their time at Prison Inside Me. This can include taking naps.

KIM HONG-JI/ REUTERS

As seen through her cell window, Park Hye-Ri, 28, is one participant of Prison Inside Me who used the service to escape stress in her everyday life.

KIM HONG-JI/ REUTERS

Park recently booked a stay at the facility to take a break from her heavy workload.

KIM HONG-JI/ REUTERS

Back home in Incheon, South Korea, Park is a startup business program manager.

KIM HONG-JI/ REUTERS

"I shouldn't be here right now, given the work I need to do," Park told Reuters when she arrived at the prison.

KIM HONG-JI/ REUTER

The competitive academic and workplace culture in South Korea is so prevalent that it's no surprise students and workers are looking for new ways to cope with stress and corporate burnout.

GREG BAKER/AFP/Getty Images

Source: New York Times

South Koreans worked an average of 2,024 hours in 2017, according to a survey from the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

Kevin Schafer / Getty Images

Source: Reuters

Comparatively, Americans work on average 1,780 hours a year.

Tech Hub/flickr

Source: New York Times

That's 244 more hours spent working a year than Americans spend.

Simon Nicholson / Getty Images

Source: New York Times

Even South Korean authorities and leaders worry that the culture of overwork is taking a significant toll on people's physical and mental well-being.

KIM HONG-JI/ REUTERS

Source: New York Times

That's why the South Korean government recently introduced a new limit on working hours, lowering the maximum weekly working hours from 68 to 52.

David Ramos / Stringer / Getty Images

Source: New York Times

Prison Inside Me co-founder Noh Ji-Hyang said her husband's often 100-hour work weeks inspired her to offer a resource for stressed students and workers.

KIM JAE-HWAN/AFP/Getty Images

To keep up with his hectic work life, Noh said her husband "would rather go into solitary confinement for a week to take a rest and feel better."

KIM HONG-JI/ REUTERS

Noh said that people are often initially skeptical about the facility. But their opinions change after they complete a stay at the "prison," she said.

KIM HONG-JI/ REUTERS

Skepticism aside, Prison Inside Me is popular among South Koreans. Since its founding in 2013, more than 2,000 people have stayed at the facility, from students to office workers.

KIM HONG-JI/ REUTERS

Noh says that staying at Prison Inside Me is a positive way to deal with stress. "After a stay in the prison, people say, This is not a prison, the real prison is where we return to,'" she said.

KIM HONG-JI/ REUTERS

Since South Korea is one of the most technologically connected countries in the world 99.2% of households had internet access in 2017 ...

JUNG YEON-JE / Getty Images

Source: Forbes

... Prison Inside Me's no cell phone rule is considered a perk for many participants who are looking for an excuse to unplug.

KIM HONG-JI/ REUTERS

In addition to her office job, Park also runs a YouTube channel, so staying at the prison means leaving her day job, side gig, and social life all of which involve technology behind.

Kim Hong-Ji/Reuters

And it's no wonder participants of Prison Inside Me want a break to rest and relax over four million people in South Korea suffered from sleep disorders in 2015.

Lee Jae-Won

Source: Sleep Review Mag

After their 24 or 48-hour stay, participants receive a certificate of parole before they reenter the real world.

KIM HONG-JI/ REUTERS

Park received her certificate of parole after completing her 24-hour mock prison stay.

KIM HONG-JI/ REUTERS

Despite her busy schedule, Park said that she decided to visit Prison Inside Me to, "pause and look back at myself for a better life."

KIM HONG-JI/ REUTERS

"This prison gives me a sense of freedom," Park said about her experience at Prison Inside Me.

Kim Hong-Ji/Reuters

