What it's like to vacation in St. Moritz, the hidden gem in the Swiss Alps where celebrities, billionaires, and royalty go to ski

Stefano Politi/Shutterstock

  • St. Moritz, a ski resort in the Swiss Alps, has played home to the Winter Olympics not once, but twice.
  • With a number of five-star hotels and Michelin restaurants, St. Moritz has also become a pinnacle of luxury and a destination for the elite.
  • Celebrities, billionaires, and royalty flock to St. Moritz every winter to hit the slopes and vacation in style.

St. Moritz is many things: A holiday resort with world-class skiing, the birthplace of Alpine winter tourism, twice a home to the Winter Olympics, and a hidden gem for the one percent.

It's also, as Heidi Mitchell of Town & Country wrote, "Europe's most secretive and storied ski town."

Located in the middle of the Swiss Alps, St. Moritz has done more than popularize modern winter sports like ice cricket and snow polo — it's also spawned a number of five-star luxury hotels and top class restaurants with gourmet chefs.

Such a history has created a champagne and caviar lifestyle that the glitterati flock to every winter. Celebrities, royalty, and billionaires alike, from Kate Moss to the Swedish royal family, come for the glitz and the slopes.

Here's a glimpse into the lavish winter wonderland that is St. Moritz.

