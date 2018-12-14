What chefs add to upgrade their favorite canned soups

INSIDER spoke to some chefs from across the US to find out their favorite canned soups and what they do to amp up the flavor.
Having a good can of soup on standby is never a bad idea. Whether you're a soup chef or only proficient in the culinary art of microwaving, sometimes you just need an easy and comforting meal from a can.
Chefs across the US told INSIDER what their favorite cans of soup are, and how you can mix things up with a few easy kitchen tweaks.
"Two stand out — Campbell's tomato soup, of course, is a classic. I like to add heavy cream and some fresh spices to make it a well-rounded bisque ... and who doesn't love the original Campbell's chicken noodle soup? That I just heat up with saltines." — Chef Joshua Dalton of Veritas in Columbus, Ohio.
"You can make a great egg drop wonton soup from — the noodles themselves actually act as the wontons. First, bring the soup up to a boil over medium-high heat, and while waiting ... whisk an egg in a bowl. Once the soup is boiling, turn the heat down to low and wait until the soup to stop. Use a large wooden spoon to stir the pot and make the broth swirl in one direction. While the soup is swirling, slowly pour the whisked egg into the soup in a thin stream. Let the eggs sit in the hot liquid, undisturbed, for one to two minutes to fully set. I like to finish with toasted sesame seeds and thinly sliced scallions.
"You can also add sliced mushrooms when you bring the soup to a boil. I personally like shiitakes with this particular recipe." — Daniel England, corporate chef of OMG Hospitality Group, San Diego.
"With sausage ... I always add Sriracha and fresh grated parmesan to brighten it up." — Nico Romo, executive chef of NICO, Charleston, South Carolina.
"I am a sucker for Campbell's New England clam chowder. I usually like to season it up with a splash of Worcestershire sauce, a bit of hot sauce, and a couple grinds of black pepper. To make it a little more of a substantial meal, I will griddle a piece of sourdough in butter and put it in the bottom of a bowl before I pour the soup on top. It acts like a quick bread bowl." — Chef Eli Kirshtein, former "Top Chef" contestant and culinary director for Revelator Coffee Company, Atlanta.
"Tomato soup is the soup of the past, present, and future. There's nothing better than a hot bowl of served with grilled cheese, or grilled peanut butter, on a cold winter day." — Billy Riddle, co-executive chef and partner at Spice Finch, Philadelphia.
"Amy's is my go-to canned soup because it is made with pure ingredients. The soup is MSG-free, low in sodium, and organic. My favorite way to eat it is by topping the warm soup with shredded cheese and garlic croutons to add crunch and creaminess." — Nicolas Caicedo, executive chef at The Williamsburg Hotel, Brooklyn.
"This soup is hearty and packed with veggies. Usually I add a poached egg and Sriracha to it." — Rick Gresh, executive chef at Flight Club, Chicago.