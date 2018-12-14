What chefs add to upgrade their favorite canned soups

news

Whether you're a soup chef or only proficient in the culinary art of microwaving, sometimes you just need an easy and comforting meal from a can.

Chefs across the US told INSIDER what their favorite cans of soup are, and how you can mix things up with a few easy kitchen tweaks.

The Campbell's classics are classic for a reason.

"Two stand out — Campbell's tomato soup, of course, is a classic. I like to add heavy cream and some fresh spices to make it a well-rounded bisque ... and who doesn't love the original Campbell's chicken noodle soup? That I just heat up with saltines." — Chef Joshua Dalton of Veritas in Columbus, Ohio.

Campbell's chicken noodle soup gets better with eggs.

"You can make a great egg drop wonton soup from — the noodles themselves actually act as the wontons. First, bring the soup up to a boil over medium-high heat, and while waiting ... whisk an egg in a bowl. Once the soup is boiling, turn the heat down to low and wait until the soup to stop. Use a large wooden spoon to stir the pot and make the broth swirl in one direction. While the soup is swirling, slowly pour the whisked egg into the soup in a thin stream. Let the eggs sit in the hot liquid, undisturbed, for one to two minutes to fully set. I like to finish with toasted sesame seeds and thinly sliced scallions.

"You can also add sliced mushrooms when you bring the soup to a boil. I personally like shiitakes with this particular recipe." — Daniel England, corporate chef of OMG Hospitality Group, San Diego.

Progresso traditional Italian-style wedding soup gets amped up with sausage.

"With sausage ... I always add Sriracha and fresh grated parmesan to brighten it up." — Nico Romo, executive chef of NICO, Charleston, South Carolina.

Campbell's New England clam chowder gets a kick with some seasonings.

"I am a sucker for Campbell's New England clam chowder. I usually like to season it up with a splash of Worcestershire sauce, a bit of hot sauce, and a couple grinds of black pepper. To make it a little more of a substantial meal, I will griddle a piece of sourdough in butter and put it in the bottom of a bowl before I pour the soup on top. It acts like a quick bread bowl." — Chef Eli Kirshtein, former "Top Chef" contestant and culinary director for Revelator Coffee Company, Atlanta.

Campbell’s tomato soup simply needs a good sandwich pairing.

"Tomato soup is the soup of the past, present, and future. There's nothing better than a hot bowl of served with grilled cheese, or grilled peanut butter, on a cold winter day." — Billy Riddle, co-executive chef and partner at Spice Finch, Philadelphia.

Any Amy's soup gets an upgrade with a bit of cheese.

"Amy's is my go-to canned soup because it is made with pure ingredients. The soup is MSG-free, low in sodium, and organic. My favorite way to eat it is by topping the warm soup with shredded cheese and garlic croutons to add crunch and creaminess." — Nicolas Caicedo, executive chef at The Williamsburg Hotel, Brooklyn.

Amy's organic lentil & vegetable soup gets better with a bit of hot sauce and an egg.

"This soup is hearty and packed with veggies. Usually I add a poached egg and Sriracha to it." — Rick Gresh, executive chef at Flight Club, Chicago.