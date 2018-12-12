What 7 dietitians order at Chipotle

news

INSIDER spoke to seven dietitians about what they actually order at Chipotle.

None of the dietitians order burrito or tacos at Chipotle.

One tortilla can add over 300 calories to your meal.

Most of the dieticians load up on salsa.

INSIDER spoke to seven dietitians who all agreed that Chipotle is one of the better fast food options if you want to eat relatively healthy at a fast and affordable spot. All seven dietitians polled order a burrito bowl or a salad and are big fans of the fajita vegetables.



Here's how seven dietitians order when they dine at Chipotle.

This Whole30 Certified Coach always asks for extra lettuce.

Whitney Stuart, MCN, RDN, and Whole30 Certified Coach orders a chicken salad with fajita vegetables, tomato green chili salsa, guacamole, and extra lettuce on top.

Stuart told INSIDER that the tomato green chili salsa has the least amount of sodium out of all the salsas, plus this entire meal will get you plenty of vitamin C.

This bestselling author always springs for guacamole, because it’s a healthy monounsaturated fat.

Ann Louise Gittleman, PhD, CNS, and NY Times bestselling author of the new book "Radical Metabolism: A Powerful New Plan to Blast Fat and Reignite Your Energy in Just 21 Days" orders a burrito bowl with beef, rice, beans, fajita vegetables, tomatillo-green chili salsa, and guacamole with bottled water.

Gittleman likes that chipotle uses local and often organic vegetables, rice, beans, and meats from naturally raised animals. She also springs for guacamole because it provides a dose of healthy monounsaturated fat.

This registered dietitians gets a burrito bowl with extra fajita vegetables.

Joelle Malinowski, RD, CDE, CDN, and the Media Representative for the New York State Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics orders a burrito bowl with chicken, brown rice, black beans, guacamole, mild tomato salsa, fajita vegetables, romaine lettuce, and a dollop of sour cream.

Malinowski called this the "lower carb version of a burrito," but said to always ask for extra fajita vegetables. She chooses chicken, over steak, because it's a leaner form of protein.

This intuitive eater doesn't deprive herself of cheese at Chipotle.

Cindy Dallow, Ph.D., RD, sports dietitian and Certified Intuitive Eating Counselor orders a sofritas or barbacoa bowl with rice, beans, fajita veggies, romaine, guacamole, corn salsa, and cheese.

Dallow doesn't deprive herself of cheese at Chipotle saying that "as an intuitive eater, flavor and satisfaction is important to me."

This registered dietitian nutritionist holds the cheese, sour cream, and guacamole in her burrito bowl.

Ginger Hultin, MS, RDN, CSO, and Arivale Coach orders any burrito bowl, with no cheese, no sour cream, no guacamole.

Hultin opts for any of the burrito bowls with any combination of salsa, hot sauce, or fajita veggies, but never springs for the actual burrito. "At Chipotle, a tortilla is over 300 calories," she explained.

If you're looking to cut calories quickly, Hultin explained how saying "no cheese" on any dish can cut 50-100 calories every time.

This certified sports special dietitian orders guac on the side, and only eats half.

Ashley Reaver, MS, RD, CSSD, certified sports special dietitian and creator of MyWeeklyEats.com orders a salad bowl with chicken or sofritas, black beans, pinto beans, grilled fajita veggies, mild tomato salsa, and roasted chili-corn salsa.

Reaver's tip for guac lovers is to order it on the side and split it with a friend or save half for later. One portion of guac is too much for one serving. She also gets the salad bowl without any dressing.

This certified intuitive eating counselor loads up her bowl with all four salsas.

Rachael Hartley, RD, LD, and certified intuitive eating counselor orders a sofritas bowl with brown rice, black beans, fajita vegetables, cheese, all the salsas, and guacamole.

Hartley likes Chipotle because of the many vegetable-packed salsas and the option to sub in brown rice or add fajita vegetables. She calls Chipotle one of her "go-to stops" when she needs a fast meal.

Visit INSIDER's homepage for more.