Temi Otedola is on a mission to showcase Nigerian fashion brands.

The fashion blogger and last daughter of billionaire CEO of Forte Oil, Femi Otedola made the announcement via a blog post on January 7, 2019.

She admits that she has not always showcased local brands as she encourages her followers to join the movement.

In her words, "I've been guilty in the past of not featuring enough of the vast home-grown talent coming from Nigeria. In making a more conscious effort to buy and share these incredible designers you'll be seeing many more #WearNigerian posts in the future and I hope you join me in this."

To support the 'Wear Nigerian' movement, Otedola had a special photoshoot which featured local fashion brands like Maki Oh, Emmy Kasbit and FIA Factory.

It also put the spotlight on her all-time favourite, Orange Culture, and a new favourite, WAFFLESNCREAM.

Her Instagram page and blog are currently flooded with beautiful pictures from this amazing shoot.

The 'Wear Nigerian' project

In 2017, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie made headlines when she launched a new project on her Instagram account - called 'Wear Nigerian'.

Explaining her reason for starting this project via her Facebook account, the acclaimed author said she was inspired by the country's economic challenges.

"The Nigerian government's disastrous economic policies have led to a reduction in the value of the naira and therefore in disposable income, a change in values, a disorientation of the middle class, and most of all, to a debilitating sense of uncertainty,” she said.

She continued, "If we are to grasp for a silver lining, then the 'Buy Nigerian to Grow The Naira' rhetoric is one. In that spirit, I recently decided to wear mostly Nigerian brands for my public appearances."

In an interview with is a British magazine called i-D, Adichie noted that her project was her way of showcasing her rich culture.

She said, "I decided to use fashion as a kind of political statement, which is to say that I made the choice to wear mostly Nigerian designers to public events, because obviously, I want to support an industry that's full of talent, but also to make a case for how fashion can tell a story. Fashion and culture are intertwined in very interesting ways."

It's been two years since she penned this post and Adichie has continued to wear her mostly Nigerian-made colourful outfits, which are documented on Instagram with the help of her nieces Chisom and Amaka.

The few times, she has not dressed in local brands, she told Racked that she makes sure to incorporates Nigerian-made accessories.

"I wanted very much for the project to feel organic and accessible, and not terribly 'exclusive," she said. "For the Glamour event, I wore a beautifully inspired coat by The Ladymaker and an ethereal bag by Dot fashions."

So far, Adichie has worn pieces from Nigerian designers like Grey, DZYN and Gozel Green.