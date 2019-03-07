Taxify is rebranding itself as Bolt

According to Uche Okafor, Regional Manager for West Africa, ‘Bolt’ stands for fast, effortless movement.

We decided to try out the updated app and found some interesting things.

Taxify, an on-demand ride-hailing app, is going by a new name — Bolt.

Apart from the name change, the brand is also introducing a new logo as well as expanding its transport options beyond private cars.

Explaining the change, Uche Okafor, Regional General Manager (West Africa) tells Business Insider SSA by Pulse that the global rebrand embodies the company’s mission.

“Bolt is a name that fits this ambition. Specific to Africa (Nigeria), we have plans to launch new cities across Africa and in Nigeria during the course of 2019 and are also looking to expand our product line,” he said.

We decided to do some digging into the company’s rebranding and here is what we found:

Email announcing the changes

As current users, we received emails alerting of the rebranding and urging us to update our apps in order to see what Bolt is all about.

We updated the app and the following happened.

ALSO READ: Business Insider talks to Uche Okafor, Taxify’s Nigeria Country Manager, on their expansion to Owerri and Ibadan

Update comes with the new name

Once you open your app, you get the old Taxify logo before it quickly moves on Bolt, which stays for a while. The rest is pretty much the same.

Extra change

We did notice one more thing. The menu in the old app started with free rides.

However, this new app starts with free journeys. So, there is that.

How Nigerians feel about the new name

Taxify and Bolt are currently trending on Twitter as users share their thoughts on the name.

Here is how Nigerians feel about the rebranding: