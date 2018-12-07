Pulse.ng logo
We tried 4 brands of canned pumpkin and found the one that makes the best pumpkin pie

We tried canned pumpkin from Libby's, Farmer's Market, 365 Everyday Value, and Trader Joe's to see which made the best pumpkin pie.

A slice of pie made with Libby's pumpkin.

  • We sampled four brands of canned pumpkin to see which makes the best pumpkin pie.
  • The brands we tested included Libby's, Farmer's Market, 365 Everyday Value, and Trader Joe's.
  • We used the same recipe to make all four pies.
  • 365 Everyday Value's pumpkin was the winner because its pie was the most sweet and creamy and had a nice but subtle pumpkin flavor.

No matter how much stuffing and turkey we eat at Thanksgiving, we always manage to make room for pumpkin pie.

And while you probably put more thought into the brand of pie crust you use versus the brand of canned pumpkin you use, we found that the pumpkin does make a difference.

As part of an ongoing INSIDER taste test series, we set out to find the canned pumpkin most suitable for your dessert needs. We've tested plenty of other Thanksgiving staples too, like instant mashed potatoes and cranberry sauce.

The four brands we sampled include:

  • Libby's
  • Farmer's Market
  • 365 Everyday Value
  • Trader Joe's

Keep scrolling to read our thoughts.

Before conducting this test, we weren't actually aware that there were options when it came to canned pumpkin.

We used the same pumpkin pie recipe — and therefore the same combination of ingredients — for all four cans of pumpkin we tested.

We used Pillsbury's easiest-ever pumpkin pie recipe, which called for the above ingredients, as well as pumpkin, of course. All we had to do was mix the ingredients together and bake the pie.



We also used the same crust for each pie we made: Whole Food's homestyle pie shells.

We chose this pie crust because we found it to be the best crust out of the three we sampled in our pie crust test.



Each brand had a distinct texture. Libby's and 365 Everyday Value were more solid, whereas Farmer's Market and Trader Joe's were more liquidy.

Farmer's Market and Trader Joe's were also the only two brands that advertised their pumpkin as organic.



We went through the same, very simple, process of making all four pies: combine all ingredients and mix together.

Per the recipe, we baked the pies at 425 degrees for 15 minutes, then reduced the heat to 350 and baked them for another 40 minutes.

We started with Libby's since this is the brand that seems most ubiquitous in grocery stores across the country.

Libby's had a nice, dense texture and a solid taste.

It wasn't overly sweet and had an unmistakable pumpkin aftertaste.

Price: $2.99



Farmer's Market came out noticeably more soupy and less thick than Libby's.

When my co-workers tried this pie they said it tasted "unique" and not like the pumpkin pie they grew up eating.

We came to the consensus that this pie tasted more like sweet potato than pumpkin. We also noticed that it wasn't nearly as creamy or sugary as Libby's, but tasted more natural.

Price: $2.50



365 Everyday Value's pumpkin mixture had the same density as Libby's, although it was lighter in color.

This one was a crowd pleaser. Its texture was smooth and creamy and its taste was sweet and mild, with a pumpkin flavor that was more subtle than Libby's.

Price: $1.29



We were expecting Trader Joe's to taste a lot like Farmer's Market, since both are organic.

As it turns out, this pie came out tasting spicier than the rest. Its texture was a crowd favorite; one of my co-workers described it as "whipped."

Opinions on this brand were divided. Some said it was their favorite while others weren't as impressed by the taste. Those who did like it said it had a more authentic pumpkin taste compared to the three other brands.

Price: $1.99



365 Everyday Value came out the winner in this contest. Its rich, sugary, slightly pumpkiny taste resonated with the most people — even those who said they don't love the dessert.

Visit INSIDER's homepage for more.



