We tried 3 celebrity Christmas cookie recipes and had a clear favorite

We tried out holiday cookie recipes from "Christmas queen" Mariah Carey, former First Lady Michelle Obama, and Taylor Swift to see which one was the best.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
A plate of star-studded homemade cookies.

A plate of star-studded homemade cookies.

(Joanna Fantozzi/ Getty Images)

  • I tested out homemade Christmas cookie recipes from three celebrities: Mariah Carey, Michelle Obama, and Taylor Swift.
  • Taylor Swift's eggnog chai tea cookies were my favorite.

In my quest to find the best holiday baked goods, I pitted three celebrity Christmas cookie recipes against each other in the ultimate star-studded cookie showdown:

These three cookies were completely different from one another, but after baking and tasting each cookie, there was a clear winner.

First up was Mariah Carey's standard sugar cookie recipe. I expected a little more cookie magic from the Christmas Queen.

Putting some muscle into it.

Putting some muscle into it.

(Joanna Fantozzi)

For Mariah Carey's Merry Christmas II You cookies, the listed ingredients made sense for a straightforward sugar cookie recipe: butter, sugar, eggs, lemon zest, milk, vanilla, baking powder, salt, and decorating essentials like icing and sprinkles.

I found that the ingredient ratios in the recipe were a bit off, and the dough was dry and difficult to work with.

You can get the recipe here.



After struggling with the dry dough, I used my cookie cutter (a.k.a. the bottom of a water glass) to cut out oven-ready cookies.

Ready to go into the oven.

Ready to go into the oven.

(Joanna Fantozzi)

Luckily, the dough came together after solidifying in the freezer for about 10 minutes. The cookies cut evenly and easily, even though they needed to bake several minutes longer than the recipe said.



Everyone loves sugar cookies, but after decorating and trying my cookies I thought they were tasty but nothing extraordinary.

Who doesn't love festive sugar cookies?

Who doesn't love festive sugar cookies?

(Joanna Fantozzi)

Mariah Carey's recipe tasted like regular sugar cookies, but next time I might adjust the ingredients because they were a little too sweet for my liking.



I thought Michelle Obama's cookies would be my favorite because I love Amaretto, but they were the most frustrating to make and the texture was disappointing.

Giving an almond kick to these cookies.

Giving an almond kick to these cookies.

(Joanna Fantozzi)

Michelle Obama's shortbread cookies start with the standard butter, sugar, eggs, and cake flour. But the cookies get their unique flavor from a splash of Amaretto liquor, citrus zest, and dried fruits or nuts for decorating.

These cookies were by far the most frustrating to make. I baked the cookies as a sheet before cutting them into squares as they cooled. The sticky batter was almost impossible to spread evenly on the sheet pan. Michelle Obama's cookies are definitely not for beginners!

Get the recipe here.



These cookies came out so wet, I thought I had under-cooked them. When they cooled, they stuck to my plate.

Are these finished cookies or raw dough?

Are these finished cookies or raw dough?

(Joanna Fantozzi)

I had to take these cookies out of the oven a few minutes early because the thinner edges of the batter had turned a golden brown, but the insides still looked under-cooked. When I cut the shortbread into squares — thanks to the unholy amount of butter inside of them — they were mushy and looked like raw dough.



Even though the texture was way off, the unusual citrus taste of the former First Lady's bar cookies was right up my alley.

Biting into the finished product.

Biting into the finished product.

(Joanna Fantozzi)

Frustrating recipe and imperfect texture aside, these cookies actually tasted unique in a good way. I liked the subtle flavors that the citrus and Amaretto added to this batch. The cookies also worked much better when they cooled and solidified for several hours.



Finally, I tested Taylor Swift's chai cookies. I admit, I was very skeptical about dumping tea leaves into cookie batter.

Stirring the ingredients to make this unique cookie dough.

Stirring the ingredients to make this unique cookie dough.

(Joanna Fantozzi)

For Taylor Swift's chai eggnog cookies, I used butter, regular sugar for the cookie dough mix, vanilla extract, flour, baking soda, an egg and the contents of a chai tea packet. I also mixed nutmeg, cinnamon, powdered sugar and eggnog for the icing.

Instead of just using dairy products like milk and butter as emulsifiers, Taylor Swift's recipe also called for vegetable oil in the cookie dough, which made it a lot easier to mix.

Check out the recipe here.



These were the easiest cookies to make, even though the eggnog icing ingredient ratios were way off.

Decorating is the best part of baking cookies.

Decorating is the best part of baking cookies.

(Joanna Fantozzi)

I was particularly excited to try the eggnog icing, but a tablespoon of eggnog was not enough to transform a cup of powdered sugar into creamy icing. I had to modify the recipe before it worked.



Thanks to the addictive eggnog icing and Christmas spices, Taylor Swift's cookies were my favorite celebrity Christmas cookie by far.

I might give these away as Christmas gifts.

I might give these away as Christmas gifts.

(Joanna Fantozzi)

Even though I made them a little too thick, these were by far the most delicious celebrity cookies of the three batches.

Taylor's chai tea added just the right amount of spice to the cookies and the icing was addictive (I couldn't stop licking the spoon!) I will definitely be adding these to my baking repertoire for next Christmas.

Visit INSIDER's homepage for more.



